'Holiday Tasting' will be Saturday, November 23

Tickets to the Pulaski County Extension Homemakers annual tasting luncheon will go on sale Tuesday, October 1, at 8:00 o'clock at the Extension Office. This big event will be held on Friday, November 15, with seating at 12:00 noon. The cost is $20, which includes the tasting of lots of new foods and a recipe booklet of all items served. The seating to the luncheon is limited so be sure to buy your ticket or tickets soon. To make sure that all persons are treated equally, advanced sales or call in orders are not accepted. However one person can purchase as many tickets as needed starting Tuesday Morning, October 1. The "Pumpkin Kisses and Holiday Wishes" theme will be held at the Langdon Street Baptist Church Activity Center at 103 Langdon Street.
The Pulaski County Extension Homemakers Bazaar will be held at the Somerset Mall this year. The bazaar "Pumpkin Kisses and Harvest Wishes" will be held on Saturday, November 23, starting at 10:00 o'clock. Tables will be rented to those people wanting to sell their crafts, art work, pieced goods, baskets, quilts, wood crafts, knitting and crocheting items, etc. Tables are rented for $10 each to Homemaker members, or $25 each to non-members. Participants are not allowed to bring in their own table. Come by the Extension Office to rent your table.
Another homemaker year has begun. Extension Homemakers are encouraged to pay their dues to their secretary or treasurer who will turn in their dues to the Extension Office. Mail box members and other interested persons wanting to join the homemaker, can pay at the Pulaski County Extension Office. Dues are $11 yearly and membership is available to everyone.
If you are a female over 50 years of age do you have Ovarian Cancer Screening yearly? September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. One of the reasons that ovarian cancer is so deadly is that in its early stages, it rarely causes any symptoms. Yet ovarian cancer causes more deaths each year than any other cancer of the female reproductive system. Ovarian cancer awareness and screening is of utmost importance for all females.
The Pulaski County Extension Homemakers, and all of the other 119 Kentucky County Extension Homemaker Groups, donate money every year to University of Kentucky Ovarian Screening program. This research program encourages all women over the age of 50 to have an Ovarian Screening yearly, and it is a free health screening. You don't have to be a member of the Extension Homemakers for this service. For information about UK Ovarian Cancer Screening Program, or to make an appointment, call 1-800-766-8279. Ovarian screening is also available at the Pulaski County Health Department, but you call the number listed above to make an appointment for Lexington or Somerset.
The American Cancer Society estimates that in 2019 about 23,000 women will get a new diagnosis of ovarian cancer and about 14,000 of them will die from it. In Kentucky the ASC estimates about 280 women will be newly diagnosed with ovarian cancer, and 190 will die from it. Women from every county in the state have participated in the screening. You may be one that needs to be participating too.
Ovarian cancer is deadly and sneaky. When detected early, it is often curable, but most women who have it don't have any symptoms until it has progressed to an advanced stage, when survival is unlikely. Screening and early detection are critical to saving lives.
The exact causes of ovarian cancer are unknown. We do know that the risk for developing is linked to several factors. Age is a major one with women 50 years of age and older being at a higher risk. Women who have a documented family history of ovarian or breast cancers are more likely to develop the disease. Through genetic testing, which you must request, if a woman has a BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation she has a higher chance of developing both ovarian and breast cancers. (BRCA1: a gene that normally acts to restrain the growth of cells in the breast but which, when mutated, predisposes to breast cancer)
Other factors linked to the disease include an early age of beginning menstruation, late age at natural menopause, endometriosis, infertility or not bearing children, obesity, and hormone replacement therapy. A lowered risk of ovarian cancer also appears to be a benefit of both bearing children and breast-feeding.
How is ovarian cancer treated? Initial treatment is surgery to remove one or both ovaries and fallopian tubes, depending on the stage of the disease. Some patients may require a hysterectomy and some may need chemotherapy. The disease is highly curable if detected early so if you are over 50 years of age, begin your screening today. The University of Kentucky Ovarian Cancer Screening Program offers free screenings via transvaginal ultrasound to all Kentucky women over age 50 and women over 25 with a documented history of ovarian cancer.
In Kentucky there are six sites that offer this free screening from UK. Call 1-800-766-8279 to schedule your appointment. The Kentucky Extension Homemakers and the Telford Foundation provided the initial funding for the program, and continue to support it today.
It's fall and time for fall food. Enjoy this salad today.
Fall Harvest Salad
5 cups torn leaf lettuce
2 ½ cups spinach leaves
1 medium red apple, chopped
1 medium pear, chopped
4 teaspoons lemon juice
¼ cup dried cranberries
¼ cup feta cheese crumbles
½ cup chopped walnuts
Dressing
2 ½ tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1 ½ teaspoons Dijon mustard
2 teaspoons honey
½ teaspoon salt
Will yield: 8 1 cup servings
Combine leaf lettuce and spinach leaves in a large salad bowl. Mix apples and pears with the lemon juice in a small bowl and add to the lettuce mixture. Prepare the dressing by whisking together the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, mustard, honey and salt. Pour over the lettuce mixture and toss to coat. Sprinkle the salad with cranberries, feta cheese and walnuts. Serve immediately.
Events at the Extension Office
Join Denise Salter at the Extension Office on Monday, September 23, at 10:00 o'clock for a free Card Making Class. Learn how to save money by making your own beautiful cards. This group will be meeting in the basement of the Extension Office, Room B.
The Pulaski County Extension Homemakers Council will meet on Monday, September 23, at 11:30 for their by-monthly meeting. Lunch will be provided.
Monday, September 23, you are invited to attend a class on "Addiction 101" at the Extension Office starting at 1:00 o'clock. Addiction to drugs or alcohol is one of the most complex, baffling and heartbreaking conditions in the world. Most people know at least one significant person in their lives who has been affected. Christy Guffey, the FCS Agent in Clinton County, will be conducting the class that is opened to all interested persons.
Just Among Friends Extension Homemakers Club will meet on Thursday, September 26, at 1:00 o'clock at the Extension Office.
Attention All Quilters: The First Baptist Church on Main Street in Somerset, Kentucky will be offering quilters the opportunity to have their antique quilts photographed and documented by the Kentucky Heritage Quilt Society. All documentation of antique quilts is stored at the Western Kentucky University. This service will be available Friday and Saturday, October 18 and 19 in the Bridge Area of the church. Call the Pulaski County Extension Office to schedule your appointment for this service at 679-6361.
