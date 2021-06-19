Remember Sunday is Father's Day. Be sure to honor those men in your lives with a gift, phone call, card, text, or email. It is always nice to be remembered.
The Pulaski County Extension Homemakers will be sponsoring a touring bus to New York September 23 through September 27. Contact the Extension Office for more information.
If you have not had your pressure gauge lid checked for accuracy, be sure to bring it by the Extension Office and have it checked before canning. This is a free service of the Extension Office. You do not need to have the weighted gauge canner lids checked. The Extension Service also offers free soil sampling to our people. If your flower garden or vegetable garden is not doing well, you may need to bring in some soil to see what it needs to produce a better product. It may not help your garden today but will help in the future.
The Lake Cumberland Farmers Market is opened today until 2:00 o'clock and will also be opened on Wednesday's from 9:00 to 1:00. Check with our local farmers for the freshest produce you can find. In Pulaski County you will also find farmers selling farm, fresh products from their farm, or on the roadside.
Home canning vegetables from your garden or local farmers market can help you save money and gain control over what is in your food while preserving the bounty of summer for your family's year-round enjoyment. To ensure safe, high quality home canned products, always follow research-based recommendations when canning.
Here are some basic tips for food preservation. Select fresh, firm, young vegetables and fruits with no signs of spoilage and process them as soon as possible after harvesting. Canning or freezing will not improve the quality of produce. Wash the fruits and vegetables well, whether they will be peeled before processing. Wash your green beans before breaking and stringing. Soil may contain many bacteria. For ease of packing, uniform cooking, and even heat penetration during processing, fruits and vegetables should be sorted or cut into uniformly sized pieces. Some people think that salt is necessary for canning. Salt is used only for seasoning and does not help to preserve the food.
When canning foods, there are two methods that can be used for packing food into the jars, raw pack and hot pack. Raw pack means putting raw, unheated food into the jars. When using this method, most vegetables should be packed tightly because the raw vegetables will shrink during processing. You will add hot water once cans are filled. However, some starchy raw vegetables, like corn, lima beans and peas, will expand during processing, and these should be packed loosely into the jars.
Hot pack involves cooking or heating the food for a specified length of time before packing it into the jars. This practice helps to remove the air from food tissues, shrinks the food, increases the vacuum in sealed jars, and improves shelf life. When using this method, the hot vegetables should be packed loosely into the jars, since shrinkage has already taken place.
Do not over pack jars as this can cause inadequate processing and result in unsafe food. Nearly all fresh vegetables must be processed in a pressure canner for the required USDA processing time. Pickled foods, such as acidified tomatoes and pickles, can be safely processed without pressure canning, using the boiling water bath.
Some recipes will have directions for both raw and hot packs, such as green beans. Others specify one or the other, depending on which method is most suitable for the specific vegetable being canned. Always use the type of pack specified in the recipe and the processing time that goes with that product. If given a choice, the hot pack usually yields better color and flavor.
Properly canned food will retain optimum eating quality for at least one year when stored in a cool, dry place. Canned food might lose some quality in a few weeks or months if stored in a warm place (near hot pipes, a furnace or in direct sunlight), depending on the temperature. Dampness might corrode cans or metal lids, causing leakage and food spoilage.
For more information on canning, freezing and other food preservation topics, contact the Pulaski Cooperative Extension Service. All food preservations publications are free.
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
This week at the farmers market you will find fresh yellow squash, lots of different greens, onions, radish, canned products and craft items. Strawberries will probably be limited. Don't forget to pick up your "Growing Your Own Garden Calendar" that gives you tips for every month of the year in raising a garden. You can find these at the Extension Office or Farmers Market. Fresh squash should be available at most farmers markets this weekend.
Yellow Squash
1 teaspoon olive oil
4 medium yellow squash
1 cup red onion, vertically sliced, very thin
1 clove minced garlic
½ teaspoon salt free seasoning blend
¼ teaspoon black pepper
¼ cup Parmesan cheese
Wash squash and cut into ½ inch slices
Heat olive oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat.
Add squash, onion and garlic.
Cook approximately 5 minutes or until the onion is tender.
Remove from heat and add seasoning blend, black pepper and cheese.
Will yield 4, ½ cup servings
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.