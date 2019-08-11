Homemakers compete in cultural arts competition

The Pulaski County Extension Homemakers held their Cultural Arts Competition for the 2018-2019 year this past week. Fifty-five entries were submitted, with the blue ribbon winners advancing to the Area Cultural Competition, which will be held in March. All entries were on display at the County Annual Meeting that was held last week.
Blue ribbon winners that will advance include a novelty basket by Cheryl Adelmeyer, and a knitted shawl, and crochet afghan by Mary McAdoo. Nancy Kincaid was the big winner with 6 blue ribbon including the beading category, pen and ink drawing, holiday decorations, oil, acrylic, and wood paintings. A pastels drawing by Mary Ann Cooper won a blue ribbon, and in the Seasonal decorations winning homemakers included Nancy Kincaid, Denise Salter and Sharon VanHooser.
Handmade jewelry items by Cassandra Hurst and Jana Brown were the blue ribbon winners. Shell Moore earned a blue ribbon in the needlepoint category and Debbie Peppers won both categories in the black and white and colored photography.
Janice Hatfield won two blue ribbons in the quilting competition and Kay Spillman won the blue in the recycled art and rug making areas. Ann Hall was the winner in the miscellaneous category that included a quilling piece of art. JoAnn Fredieu and Kathryn Brace were the winners in the wall or door hanging category.
The Cultural Arts Competition is limited to homemakers only to show off their artistic skills.
