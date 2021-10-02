The Hilltoppers Extension Homemakers Club of the Pulaski County Extension delivered snacks for the staff of the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in recognition of their service during these difficult times. The Hilltoppers provided enough snacks for all employees of the hospital. Included with each package was a thank you note that said "We are thankful for your commitment to caring for our community in this challenging time. You deserve our thanks, our applause, and our respect."
Homemakers donate to LCRH
special to the cj
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Judy K. Ferris, 79, of Manitou Beach, MI, passed peacefully from this world on September 27, 2021, at her home. Born July 20, 1942, in Addison, Michigan, Judy was the daughter of Charles "Foley" and Bertha (Benfield) Ferris. Judy graduated from Onsted High School in 1960. Judy is survived by…
Dane McWilliams, age 57, of Somerset, Ky passed away September 26, 2021. Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Betty Jo Young, 80 of Somerset, passed from this life unexpectedly on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at the University of Kentucky. She was born on May 6, 1941 in Columbia, Kentucky, daughter of the late Jack and Ruth VanHoy Young. Betty graduated from Lindsey Wilson College with an Associate …
Most Popular
Articles
- Somerset man arrested in Wayne County's $160K+ drug bust
- Long-term vaccine side effects: What history and science say
- There are no aborted fetal cells in vaccines
- Renowned surgeon passes
- Woman delivers baby while on ventilator due to COVID
- Arrest leads to narcotic exposure scare
- 8 PCDC inmates become first graduating class of community reentry program
- Jasper officially no longer Somerset fire chief
- Keck: Council listened; will not pursue amendment to smoking ordinance
- Council vote to rezone Ky. 39 property fails
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.