Homemakers donate to LCRH

Submitted

Shown in the picture are Kaye Mounce, an employee of the hospital, and Sheilah Adams, a Hilltopper Club Member, with the packages of goodies to be shared by the employees.

The Hilltoppers Extension Homemakers Club of the Pulaski County Extension delivered snacks for the staff of the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in recognition of their service during these difficult times. The Hilltoppers provided enough snacks for all employees of the hospital. Included with each package was a thank you note that said "We are thankful for your commitment to caring for our community in this challenging time. You deserve our thanks, our applause, and our respect."

Trending Video

Recommended for you