Hopkins Elementary School students/staff celebrated their annual Reading Celebration the week of March 2, 2020 through March 6, 2020. This event was created and implemented by Mrs. Cynthia Ikerd (Reading/Writing Specialist) approximately fifteen years ago. The primary purpose of the event is to develop a love for reading in a unique and fun way. Community Readers are what make the Reading Celebration one of the best in the nation. As Ikerd noted on Friday, March 6, 2020 as she addressed the readers: "Greatness can be attributed to individuals who possess a natural ability to be better than all others. You the readers possess greatness because you care for our youth. You give so unselfishly of your time - you share a piece of yourselves with our students. Your presence gives hope to our children. Reading a book with enthusiasm could ignite a passion that continues for a lifetime." Hopkins' readers generously donate the book that they read in honor/memory of someone that is/was special to them. This information is written inside the front cover of the book with the date and their signature. Friday, after the guests finished reading to the students, they gathered in the media center for brunch. Each year the event exceeds our expectations.
The Reading Celebration consisted of several activities/events.
First, they began the week (March 2, 2020) with students wearing messy hair! We all know that Junie B. Jones is notorious for having messy hair!
Tuesday, (March 3, 2020) students wore red for the beloved - big - red dog -Clifford!
Wednesday, (March 4, 2020) students JUMPED into Reading! They wore purple/gold as Briar Jumpers love reading!
Thursday, (March 5, 2020) our little Jumpers demonstrated that Reading is the Magic Key - It will take you where you want to be. -Alice Joyce Davidson Magic will be the theme. Think - Harry Potter, Magic Treehouse…
Finally, Friday, (March 6, 2020 our guest readers read in our classrooms. Students dressed as their favorite book character.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.