Hopkins Elementary is proud of its Students of the Month for the month of September. These students exemplified the word "Loyalty: Faithful and devoted."
Kindergarten: Eli Randolph, Carissa Ford, Ravyn Whitis, Michelle Baker, Brayden Griffin, Brenton Hawk, Lily Hall, Eli Singleton. First Grade: Parker Gray, Nola Palmer, Elyza Miller, Jordan Lewis, Cameron Nicklas, Karissa Hill, Jase Hyserman, River King. Second Grade: Samara Upton, Kace Mink, Aiden Thurber, Tori Miller, Camilla Wiehrauch, Juan Casildo, Will Prather, Peyton Edwards. Third Grade: Kevin Canella, Tucker Neikirk, Michael Padgett, Maddie Elmore, Cody Allen, Alice Jose, Jacob Bullock, Brooklyn Hall, Charlie Cook, Mason Roberts. Fourth Grad: Rylan Turner, Samantha Randolph, Maggie Saich, McKinley Compton, Holden Morrow, Ross Henderson, Anniston Edwards, Charlie House, Charlie Adams, Peyton Boots.
