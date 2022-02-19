Hopkins, Meece win first place at Elementary District Governor's Cup

On Saturday, February 12th, Hopkins / Meece Elementary Academic Team participated in the Elementary District Governor's Cup competition. The team qualified for Regional District Governor's Cup competition by placing first in Quick Recall and second in Future Problem Solving. The team was also awarded the Katherine C. Hume Sportsmanship Award. In addition, we had several that qualified for Regional Competition in written assessment.
Quick Recall Team Members: Charles Adams, Clay Combs, Charlie Cook, Charlie House, Olyvia Keck, Elizabeth Palmer, Jocelyn Poynter, Maggie Saich and Clay Sneed.
Future Problem Solvers (FPS) Members: Kenji Alcantara, Abby Hargis, Olyvia Keck and Elizabeth Palmer
District Governor's Cup Written Assessment Individual Awards:
Charles Adams: 1st place in science and social studies
Jade Bradshaw: 5th place in social studies
Clay Combs: 1st place in math
Charlie House: 2nd place in art & humanities and 4th place in math
Olyvia Keck: 5th place in math
Keturah Martin: 5th place in composition
Maggie Saich: 1st place in arts & humanities
Clay Sneed: 2nd place in language arts and 5th place in science
We are so very proud of our students and their effort at District Governor's Cup competition. Special thanks to our coaches Mrs. Bridgett Stringer, Mrs. Mary Toohey and Mrs. Kathryn Decker. Congratulations JUMPERS and Go Luck at regional competition.
