Students in the Somerset Independent School System began using NTI on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 and Wednesday, March 18, 2020. NTI Days allow Somerset Schools to provide non-traditional instruction on days when students are not able to attend school. Governor Beshear recently called on all Kentucky public and private K-12 schools to close for at least two weeks due to the coronavirus. Hopkins Elementary School staff worked diligently as they prepared content area packets that students are able to complete at home. Teachers communicate with students via email, text, and phone. It is a blessing hearing our student’s voices! We may have to distant our bodies - but not our hearts!

