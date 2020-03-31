Students in the Somerset Independent School System began using NTI on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 and Wednesday, March 18, 2020. NTI Days allow Somerset Schools to provide non-traditional instruction on days when students are not able to attend school. Governor Beshear recently called on all Kentucky public and private K-12 schools to close for at least two weeks due to the coronavirus. Hopkins Elementary School staff worked diligently as they prepared content area packets that students are able to complete at home. Teachers communicate with students via email, text, and phone. It is a blessing hearing our student’s voices! We may have to distant our bodies - but not our hearts!
Hopkins students learn through NTI days
Tags
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Robert Bee Gaines, age 95, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 29, 2020 surrounded by his family. Funeral services are pending at this time. Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Robert Gaines.
Most Popular
Articles
- 11 coronavirus cases in Lake Cumberland health district
- Coronavirus victim: 'This is real'
- LCDHD announces fifth positive case of COVID-19 in Pulaski
- Two new coronavirus cases presumed in Pulaski County
- Constable Baldock officially charged with attempted murder against FBI agent
- LCDHD confirms fifth Pulaski COVID-19 case, two Wayne County cases being treated at LCRH
- Not complying with COVID-19 orders could result in jail time
- Weigel: Hospital, physicians ready to battle COVID-19
- McCreary County reports first presumed positive COVID-19 case
- Local Photographer spreads cheer with Front Porch Project
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.