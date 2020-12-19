Hospice of Lake Cumberland wins national award

Hospice of Lake Cumberland has been named a National 2020 Hospice Honors Elite Award recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of billing and coding services. This prestigious annual review recognizes agencies that continuously provide the highest level of quality care as measured from the caregiver's point of view. It acknowledges the highest performing agencies by analyzing the performance of the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems, CAHPS, hospice surveys satisfaction measures.
"We are excited to recognize the 2020 Hospice Honors recipients for their hard work and dedication to providing exceptional care," said Misty Skinner, Executive Vice President of Services at HEALTHCAREfirst. "I congratulate Hospice of Lake Cumberland on its success in achieving this highest of honors."
Award recipients were identified by evaluating performance on a set of 24 quality indicator measures. Performance scores were aggregated from all completed surveys and were compared on a question-by-question basis to a National Performance Score calculated from all hospices contained in the HEALTHCAREfirst's Hospice CAHPS database. Hospice Honors recipients include those hospices scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on 20 of the evaluated questions.
Hospice of Lake Cumberland Executive Director Euretha Godby stated, "we're delighted and honored to receive this respected award. It was only given to X NUMBER of hospices from around the country and we are so happy to learn we were one."
"Whenever I'm out in the community, representing Hospice of Lake Cumberland, someone always comes up to me to tell me how blessed they and their family were with our care, added Sherry Sabine, HLC Community Liaison. She added, "although we serve a 7-county area, we've touched just about everyone whether we've cared for a loved one, a neighbor or someone in their community."
Godby added, "it is our mission to give our patients and their family members the highest level of care and compassion. This shows that our patients and their caregiver's feel we are achieving our goal and that means the world to us."
