Hospice of Lake Cumberland serves the counties of Pulaski, Casey, Wayne, Russell, McCreary, Clinton and Cumberland. We serve over 1,000 new patients each year.
Our country and, indeed, the world presently lie in the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are many front-line workers out there, making sure our communities continue to run smoothly and vital services are available when needed. We are thankful to all those who potentially stand in harms way in order to serve others.
Health care experts nation-wide have warned that older folks and people with pre-existing conditions are at a greater risk for complications of COVID-19. One of the most vulnerable populations are hospice patients. Their fragile condition makes protecting them from the Coronavirus of utmost importance. Euretha Godby, Executive Director of Hospice of Lake Cumberland put it this way, "We take seriously our responsibility to not only care for our patients but also do all that we can to protect them from COVID-19."
Some of the procedures Hospice of Lake Cumberland has set in place to protect patients from COVID-19 are as follows:
Daily Screenings. All staff members must complete a daily screening and record their temperature.PPE. We wear protective equipment, that includes masks and gloves, upon entering a patient's home and throughout the visit.We are working closely with government - Federal, State and Local - as well as health organizations, on a daily basis to stay current with changing guidelines.Safe Visitations. We know family members want to spend time with their loved-one near end-of-life. Our patients are already fragile, however, and must be protected. We provide our patients access to video chats with their loved ones through our iPads.Caregiver Education. In-depth education on best practices is given to care-givers in order to protect patients as well as the care-giver.Not all HLC patients live at home. Some are in nursing homes, hospitals and senior living facilities. The dedicated team of hospice nurses, nurses' aides, social workers, Chaplains and Doctors make their usual visits, caring for patients where they are. The regular visits from their hospice team brings comfort to patients and reduces stress.
Visits from hospice staff also provide support and comfort to home care-givers who often look forward to visiting with staff who listen to their concerns and stress and who offer useful advice. Many care-givers feel they wouldn't know how to care for their loved one without help from hospice.
All front-line workers perform essential duties without which communities and individuals would suffer greatly. Hospice workers are dedicated to the care of their patients and their families and continue their work regardless of the pandemic.
