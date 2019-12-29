An old study on the air-cleaning benefits of houseplants is worth re-introducing here since we are right smack dab in the middle of houseplant season.
We all understand that without plants, life on Earth would cease. Plants produce life-giving oxygen and they produce sugars out of the sun, water, and carbon dioxide. No other being on earth produces its own food from those raw materials.
Cleansers, even carpets and furniture, emit volatile compounds that aren't exactly great for humans to breathe. Early studies out of NASA dating back to the late 1980s confirmed that, under very controlled conditions, many common indoor plants reduce significant amounts of possible carcinogens.
More recent studies have diminished the results of the 1980s study. Air spaces inside homes and offices are large and variably leaky. A review of all the literature on this subject turned up some new facts that there are up to 180 different airborne compounds in a typical home. Early studies only tested one or two common pollutants and called this a 'model'.
An internet search of this topic displayed many articles, e.g. 'Nine Houseplants that Clean the Air' or '17 Amazing Houseplants that Clean the Air', or 'Best Houseplants for Purifying Indoor Air'. These articles seem to have ignored the more recent research into this topic, focusing only on the research done in the 1980s that showed the reduction in pollutants by houseplants.
So, should we get rid of all those houseplants since they probably aren't cleaning the air like we thought? Toss the terrariums? Pitch the pothos? Forget the ferns?
Of course not! It's likely that indoor plants (in sufficient numbers) do have a positive effect on the air you breathe. We just don't understand to what extent.
Regardless, we know that there are other positive benefits of plants: they improve mood, boost performance, and accelerate recovery from illness/surgery. In general, plants make us happy.
So enjoy those indoor plants. And maybe even find room to grow a few more.
For more information, call the Pulaski County Extension office at 679-6361.
