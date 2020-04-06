'How about those knives'

The Pulaski County Extension Service has limited access to the office, but all agents are available to help you with any issues. Just call the office with your needs at 679-6361, and the agent will get back with you. Soil samples can be left at the office in the tote box outside of the office, and other items you may need will also be left in the tote for you Just give us a call or use the e-mail to let us know what your needs.
Perhaps today you would like to hear or talk about a different topic, and a topic you can do something about, the knives in your kitchen. All butchers and great chefs will tell you that you should have a good knife in your kitchen to use. You probably have several in your kitchen, and most likely, you have one that you use daily.
A good set of kitchen knives is important to have, and when they are properly taken care of, can last a long time. Also if you have a complete set of knives, you probably have a "honing steel," that is used to sharpening your knives, and comes with most knife sets. Using your "honing stick" ensures ease of cutting the foods and your knife longevity. When you watch the great chefs on television, you will notice that the chef sharpens his knife often while cutting items. Come by the Pulaski County Extension Office and we will give you a free knife sharpener, but it isn't a honing steel. These will be available in the tote box.
It's also nice to know about the different types of knives you may have in your kitchen and their functions. Some of them may have never been used by you, but it's nice to know what their purposes are. Here are some common knives that come with the knife sets.
Chef's Knife - 6-14 inches long. This knife does everything from slicing to mincing and should be your go-to knife for all kinds of meal preparations. Since you are going to use it a lot, make sure you try out the knife for comfort before purchasing and keep it sharp to avoid accidents.
Paring Knife - 2.5-4 inches long. This knife is used for peeling, cutting and deseeding small fruits and vegetables.
Utility Knife - longer than a paring knife but shorter than a chef's knife. Use this knife for chopping vegetables, slicing breads and bagels, slicing meats and cheeses and cutting sandwiches.
Slicing Knife - has a long thin blade. Usually reserved for special occasions, this knife makes slicing meats easy and tomatoes.
Boning Knife - As its name would suggest, this knife is used to break down foods like a whole chicken or removing the skin off seafood or meat.
Serrated Knife - The blade resembles a saw. This knife can help you easily slice through food with thick or tough outer surfaces like crusty bread and tomatoes.
You don't necessarily need all these knives, but if you have them, you need to know what to do with the special knives. If you just want one good knife, then ask a "butcher" what brand is his favorite knife. That will be your best source of knowledge.
The proper care of knives is very important. After using a knife, promptly clean it and return it to storage. Handwashing and towel drying are recommended. If you wash your dishes by hand, don't put your sharp knives in the pan. You may forget about the knife being in there and cut your hand, or someone else may come by and wash a few dishes and cut their hands. If you have a dish washer, putting knives into a dishwasher can cause them to discolor, crack or separate from the blade. Storing your knives wet and dirty will cause them to rust.
Keep your knife blade and yourself protected by making sure the blade is not exposed during storage. You can store knives by covering the blades with plastic sheathes and placing them in a utensil drawer or storing them in wooden blocks or with magnetic strips on the wall. Make sure the knives are out of reach of children or not in a place where someone can get hurt easily.
More information is available at the Pulaski County Extension office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service. Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
Many of our stores do not have an abundance of meat on hand but your body needs the protein for building muscles. One egg has 6 grams of protein and only 70 calories. You can prepare eggs in so many different ways, and the following recipe is a tasty "French Toast dish." If your children are not egg eaters, that will like the French toast.
French Toast
2 eggs
½ cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon cinnamon
4-6 slices of bread
Nonstick cooking spray
Syrup, strawberries, apple sauce, fruit slices or jam for toppings (optional)
Preheat skillet or frying pan to 375 degrees. Put eggs, milk, vanilla and cinnamon in a shallow bowl and beat with a fork until well mixed. Spray the pan or skillet with nonstick spray. Dip both side of the bread, one slice at a time, in the egg mixture and cook on the hot griddle until golden brown on each side. (About 2 to 3 minutes on each side) Serve with syrup, or top with whipped cream and fruit slices, or other optional.
