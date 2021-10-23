Want to learn how to do the downward dog? Why not do it for the dogs (and cats)?
The Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society has announced a series of gentle stretch and beginning yoga classes to raise funds for the veterinary bills of animals in the 501c3 nonprofit organization's care.
An $8 donation will be asked for each class. These funds will go directly for shots, worming, spay/neuter, heartworm test and treatment if needed, and any other health issues or surgeries that may be required.
The focus will be on basic stretching, yoga poses and breathing techniques. The intent is to introduce folks to the idea of stretching, basic yoga, and relaxation and how it can be incorporated into everyday life to improve balance and flexibility. Participants will need to bring their own yoga mats to use.
An appeal has been sent for local yoga instructors who might be willing to donate an hour of their time - whenever able - to lead the classes. Volunteers will lead some basic stretch classes. If there is sufficient interest, S-PCHS would consider offering these classes on a regular basis.
There will be three introductory classes to be held on Monday, November 1 at 6 p.m.,; Friday, November 5 at 11 a.m.; and Saturday, November 13 at 11 a.m. Classes will be held in the Humane Society building located at 179 Chris Way, off Ky. 914 just past the Lake Cumberland Flea Market in Somerset.
Phone 606-451-2367 for more information.
