This week, the Pulaski County Humane Society (PCHS) would like to introduce Cora -- a 16-month-old, black-and-white beauty who's looking for a second chance at a fur-ever home.
According to PCHS' Marguerite Arnold, Cora's life was wonderful and involved tremendous amounts of cuddles, snuggles, lap sitting and her very own toys. But tragedy struck when her owner died suddenly -- forcing Cora's return to the Humane Society fold.
"Cora was understandably confused by this sudden change in her life and status," Arnold said. "Cats don't like change and it 'throws them for a loop'.
"She's sweet and loving but in need of her own home again, one where she'll be a princess once more."
To learn more, call 606-451-2367 or visit www.bhumane.org.
