Humane Society Spotlight: Amelia needs second chance at loving home

Amelia is a 4-year-old, gorgeous, cat that's seeking a very special home due to unusual circsmstances.
This elegant orange and white young lady was tormented by children in her first adoptive home. She was a sweet playful kitten when adopted and eight months later, a terrified changed cat. She truly suffers from PTSD.
Amelia requires a home that is quiet, loving and that would give her the time and patience to learn to trust again. Where nothing is expected of her; where she can choose where to be, sleep, cuddle or just BE!
Animals DO 'come around' if given the chance so she is hoping for that right person to come along and give her the kind of forever home she deserves.
She is anxious around other cats/dogs so a one-pet home is necessary. It is likely a single person, who lives a quiet, non-active or chaotic life is the choice for Amelia.
Contact the Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society at 606-451-2367 or www.bhumane.org for information and the application.
