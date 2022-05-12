Humane Society Spotlight: Baby Huey is Feline Fine

Hi! My name's Huey, but my foster mom calls me Baby Huey. I love letting people know how I feel and love affection. My hair may be short right now, but it is growing back, I am just happy to have the mats out of it. I cannot wait to find my fur-ever home and my purr-fect human.
This week the Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society is shining a spotlight on one of our purr-fect cats, Baby Huey, a long hair chocolate tabby. When Huey came to the S-PCHS his long hair was matted and had to be shaved, though his hair is growing back. Baby Huey is 13 pounds and four years old. He can use a litter box and has adapted well to being an inside cat. Huey has also been declawed.
Baby Huey is very people friendly and loves attention. His foster mom says he reminds her of a dog because of how much he loves people. Huey is also very vocal, letting you know that he loves you. He is very sweet and loving, giving affection as often as he likes to receive it. Huey is great with dogs and cats alike.
Baby Huey also has what is called feline immunodeficiency virus, often shortened to FIV. According to Cornell Feline Health Center, somewhere between 2.5% and 5% of healthy cats in North America are affected by FIV. Feline immunodeficiency virus attacks the animal's immune system. This can cause an array of problems that leave felines vulnerable. Cats and kittens just like Huey are at great risk for developing infections due to their lack of an immune system.
However, this does not mean Baby Huey poses a threat to you or your pets. Feline immunodeficiency virus only affects felines. FIV is transmitted through reproduction, bite wounds and other violent contact. Since Huey has been neutered, he cannot infect other cats with FIV. Spaying and neutering cats is an effective way to prevent the spread of FIV and keep your beloved cat safe. Huey has lived with other cats and had no problems.
Huey is vaccinated and up to date on his shots. He has been microchipped and neutered, per SPCHS policy. Like all cats in the care of the Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society, Huey is kept current on all his preventatives, like flea and tick preventatives as well as de-wormer.
Interested? Feel a Connection? You can find Huey and many other pets currently in our foster program, on the Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society's website www.bhumane.org. You can apply to adopt today and even look at the other pets available for adoption at https://bhumane.org/adoptable-pets.
The Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society is a nonprofit 501c3, operated solely by volunteers. The Humane Society works to help animals in a variety of ways, such as preventing animal cruelty, educating the community regarding proper care and treatment of animals, promoting spay/neuter programs, encouraging pro-animal legislation, rescuing pets, and helping to get them adopted by parents who will provide them with a good home. S-PCHS can be reached via the website 'contact us' page or at 606-451-2367.
