Humane Society Spotlight: Burt the Kitty

Meet Burt Lancaster.
This handsome young tabby kitty was hit by a car and severely injured. A core Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society volunteer, who was at work, carefully scooped him up and contacted S-PCHS for help. He was rushed to the vet under emergency care. His front leg was too badly shattered to be saved, so it was amputated.
After a brief recovery stay at the vet, he moved to a medical foster where he is recovering well and is now cleared for normal activity and adoption.
His foster reports he is very loving and, of course, as most animals which suffer these horrific injuries, he runs, plays and challenges the other cats in his foster home. Only humans think there is a 'disability'. Burt certainly doesn't.
If you are interested in adopting this special needs boy; please find the application at www.bhumane.org
If you can help offset his extensive medical bills, donations can be made through PayPal at info@bhumane.org or mailed to S-PCHS, P. O. Box 448, Somerset, KY 42502.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.