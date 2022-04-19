My name is Casey and I'm almost 10 months old. I've been in the Somerset-Pulaski Humane Society's Foster Program since last Christmas. When they found me, I was in pretty bad shape. My leg was hurt but they took really good care of me. I'm really friendly with other animals once I get to know them and I like staying inside. I love playing with toilet paper rolls and wrestling with my friends. Now I'm just waiting to find my "fur-ever" home.
This week, the Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society is shining a spotlight on one of our purr-fect kittens, Casey. Casey is an amputee and one of our special needs cats. When he was found one of his front legs was severely injured. Unfortunately, there was an infection. Since the injury was so significant, the injured leg had to be amputated. Due to this, Casey will need special consideration in his new home and a very patient family.
Casey weighs approximately 9 pounds. He is a black/gray tabby who can easily get along with other animals when given the chance. However, Casey is not a fan of small children, and he would need to be kept inside.
Like many tabbies, Casey is playful and friendly. He likes to play with the other cats in his foster home and can be friends with many types of animals. His current foster home has an older medium sized dog and a couple other kittens with which he is compatible. Similar to many tri-pod kitties, Casey has very few limitations and has adapted quickly, managing to not be hindered by his disability. He is litter box trained and learns very quickly like many other tabbies.
Casey is vaccinated and up to date on his shots. He will be microchipped and neutered before his adoption. Like all pets in the care of the Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society, Casey is kept current on all his preventatives, like flea, tick, and heart worm preventatives as well as a dewormer.
Interested? Feel a Connection? You can find Casey and many other pets currently in our foster program, on the Humane Society's website www.bhumane.org. You can apply to adopt today and even look at the other pets available for adoption at https://bhumane.org/adoptable-pets.
The Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society is a nonprofit 501c3, operated solely by volunteers. The Humane Society works to help animals in a variety of ways, such as preventing animal cruelty, educating the community regarding proper care and treatment of animals, promoting spay/neuter programs, encouraging pro-animal legislation, rescuing pets, and helping to get them adopted by parents who will provide them with a good home. S-PCHS can be reached via the website 'contact us' page or at 606-451-2367.
