Humane Society Spotlight: Frankie likes his space

Handsome Frankie, a Siamese mix with gorgeous blue eyes, needs a home of his own where he is the ONLY cat. A relatively calm dog would be acceptable.
He's lived with other cats and dogs his entire life, but cats are stressing him currently. At almost five years old, there is nothing physically wrong; he just objects to other felines in his space! Therefore his quality of life has changed.
Frankie is fully vetted and current on all vaccines. He's also very loving, sweet and cuddly. His adoption fee is $80.
Can you offer him a permanent home? The feline adoption application can be found at www.bhumane.org under "Adoptables."
Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society is a registered 501c3 corporation which operates with volunteers and donations. S-PCHS may be reached at 606-451-2367 or go online to the web site www.bhumane.org to view all the adoptable furry critters in SPCHS' care.
