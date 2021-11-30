Humane Society Spotlight: Ritchie Valens a cat looking for the right home

Ritchie Valens is approximately 11 months old. His early months were not easy for him -- coming to the Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society with his tail completely without skin and fur as well as a broken femur in a rear leg. His tail was amputated and the leg is healed; now he's looking forward to his forever INSIDE adult home. Ritchie is a beautiful grey tabby with amazing green eyes. He wants lots of love and petting but not to be held. He will sit in your lap for his snuggles though. He ignores the other cats in his foster home. Without dogs in his foster home, there is no way to know how he'd interact with them. If you are interested adopting Ritchie please go to www.bhumane.org and complete the application.
The Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society can be reached at 606-451-2367. SPCHS is a 501c3 organization run completely by volunteers.
