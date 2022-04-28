Humane Society Spotlight: Rocco's had it ruff

Hi! My name's Rocco and I'm 10 months old. I love to play outside and have fun with any dog, cat, or human I come across. I'm really good with other animals, since I've lived with so many different ones, and I love playing with kids, since they're my size. I'm very protective of my human, but most of the time I like to just hang out. I've been at the Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society for what feels like fur-ever, but I'm just waiting for the best paw-sible family.
This week the Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society is shining a spotlight on one of our loving pups, Rocco. Rocco is a Black Lab Mix. He is approximately 50 pounds but is small in comparison to most Lab Mixes. He has been at S-PCHS for almost six months and is looking forward to getting adopted.
He is described as very goofy and laid back, making him a great inside dog. He is also protective, knowing that he wants to protect his family, whether it is his foster family, or his fur-ever family.
Rocco has great recall, meaning that even if he starts to run off, he will always come back to you when called. He also loves to play outside and Rocco stays out as long as he can, often being the last one to come inside at night.
Expert Dog Trainer at K911-KY Steve Woods explained that Rocco's, "at his height, he'll just fill out," meaning that he will not get much taller. He also described Black Labs, as being "people pleasers," wanting to make their owners happy.
"They're great family dogs," Woods said, speaking about how they are as pets.
Rocco is vaccinated and up to date on his shots. He has been microchipped and neutered, is up to date on vaccines per SPCHS policy. Like all pets in the care of the Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society, Rocco is kept current on all his preventatives, like flea, tick, and heart worm preventatives as well as de-wormer.
Interested? Feel a Connection? You can find Rocco and many other pets currently in our foster program and up for adoption, on the Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society's website www.bhumane.org. You can apply to adopt today and even look at the other pets available for adoption at https://bhumane.org/adoptable-pets.
The Somerset-Pulaski County Humane Society is a nonprofit 501c3, operated solely by volunteers. The Humane Society works to help animals in a variety of ways, such as preventing animal cruelty, educating the community regarding proper care and treatment of animals, promoting spay/neuter programs, encouraging pro-animal legislation, rescuing pets, and helping to get them adopted by parents who will provide them with a good home. S-PCHS can be reached via the website 'contact us' page or at 606-451-2367.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.