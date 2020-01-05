Humble didn't get anything for Christmas

Friends, I ain't bin so mad since Brother wet the bed an' sed I done hit.
Ol' Santy din't brang me nothin' fur Christmus. Thar wuz sume switches in my sok but I don't thank Santy did hit. Him an' his raindear flew clean over my house an' din't even cume down my chimley.
I guess hit wuz my falt fur not gittin' nothin' fur Christmus. I din't leeve Ol' Santy no milk an' cookies last year, so I speck he got his hind end up at me.
I wudn't outta sorts 'cause I din't leeve Santy nothin' to eat. My ol' cow is dry an' sides Ol' Santy is gittin' too fat. He needs to leeve off the sweet stuff. His Christmus suit is poochin' out whur hit outta be poochin' in.
I wuz hopin' to git summa that stick-on hair lak The Donald's so I kin be as purty as him whin I runs a'ginst him fur pressydint. I ain't never bin good-lookin'; onna my y'ears looks lak a mule step'd on hit an' hit makes me look lak I'm walkin' sideways lak a coon hound.
They sez hit's bad luck to brake a lookin' glass, but the last time I look'd in one I got mad an' give'd hit a sling. I'm so ugly my Momma purt neart disowned me. I bin told I'm ugly 'nough fur twins.
The Donald is sorta blond heeded, but your humble reporter's hair is gray'er a fox. I shore ain't gonna git no wimminfolks votes on my looks. Wimminfolks never did cater to your humble reporter much.
I'm runnin' my still ever nite over on Pitman Creek. I wanna git ahead 'nough to hav sume reefreeshmint on 'lection day. A good swig 'uv Pu'lasski County moon may change sume 'uv The Donald's votes to me.
I hitch my ol' mule down whur I'm makin' shine. If'n Ol' Beck hears sume 'uv 'em revvernuers comin' he switches his y'ears an' I heds to the house. Thar's a path frum my kitcheen door to my still down on' the creek an' that mite konvick me if'n 'em feds ketch me.
Whin I gits to be pressydint, I'm gonna issue onna 'em exzeggative odders to mak his legal to mak a 'nough shine fur one's personnel use. If'n buyin' votes with a half pint 'uv good likker ain't fur personnel use I shore don't no whut is.
Matter 'uv fak, I may hav me a still in the Rose Garden whin I muves the White House down c'here on Pitman Creek.
"Member, if'n you'ins wanna Mak Amarykerr Grate A'gin, Vote Humble Fur Pressydint. An' don't furgit to sin money to haul voters.
