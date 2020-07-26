Humble dreaded a trip to the Woodshed

Friends,, I ain't never seed nothin' lak hit an' your humble reporter wuz raised on pinto beans an' cornbread.
Sume feller our c'here in the county ast me t'other day if'n he cud ride shotgun fur me whin I'm 'lected pressydint.
I shpre thank'd him but my dawg Buddy has alreedy bin named Furst Dawg an' he's gonna run off 'em Demmerkrats whin they tries to em'peech me. I'm gonna put Buddy on a purty good salary an' hopes he gives the money to me.
I noes I'm guilty 'uv ruff stitchin'. Most ol' boys who cume up in Taylor County wuz ketch'd ruff stichin' a time 'er two. They won't ad'mitt to hit, but hit's true. A feller who cudn't ruff stitch wudda never made it bak in 'em days.
I usta play "keeps" with this ol' boy bak home. I hadda quit when Momma found out why I wuz losin' all my marbles.
Probly the worser thang we ever done wuz whin mikkerphones furst cume around, me an a buncha boys put a speeker in the ladies one-holer durin' a sangin' and dinner on the ground out at the churchhouse.
This good woman wint in the outhouse a'fore the sangin' begin. We hid a'hind sume bushes an' wated'till she got set down an' yell'd in the mikkerphone: "Howdy mam, shore is a nice day, ain't hit!
Friends, that woman cume runnnin' outta that outhouse, you'ins cudda playe'd cards on her skirt tail. We run'd off an' hid 'cause if'n Paw found out we wuz actin' lak that he wudda took us to the woodshed an' wore'd us out.
Pa didn't whup me an Brother much, but whin he did, we never furgot. I 'member a few times Pa wud promise us a whuppin' but put hit off. He'd say: "I owe you boys a whuppin, I'll do hit whin I git time. We know'd hit wuz a'cummin an' sumetimes me an' Brother wud beg him to go a'head so we'd git hit over with.
I 'member one time I sassed my teecher. She told Paw an' he got a switch an' marched me bak to skol an sot me down in my seat. That's one I still 'member.
Don't y'all tell nobody 'bout all the whuppin's I got. If'n The Donald finds out he'll use hit a'ginst me. He mite even tell hit on onna his tellyvision kampaign ads.
'Member, if'n you'ins wanna Mak AmaryKerr Grate A'gin Vote Humble Fur Pressydint! Whin I'm pressydint I'll issue onna 'em exzeggative odders makin' all menfolks in Pu'lasski County ware bid overhalls and the ladyfolks will hafta ware bloomers.
