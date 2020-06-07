Humble has got his Trump check

Friends, I ain't never seed nothin' lak hit an' your humble reporter has got more money that I noes whut to do with.
I got my Trump chek an' I wanna figger out whut to buy. I'm gonna sav sume to buy votes during' my Kampaign fur pressydint, but I want sum fur my personal pleasure.
Since I'm gonna be pressydint I wanna be as dainty as possible. I bought myself a roll 'uv brot-on ti'let paper so I cud be lak the upper crust.
Wrappin' on the roll sed thar wuz 1,000 sheets ib hit. Sounds lak a bargain to me since I had a bad corn crop lasT year and mosta my cobs are nothin' but nubbin's.
Friends, did you'ins ever see onna 'em sheets 'uv brot-on ti'let paper. Hit's so thin you'ins kin see thru hit. I shore ain't gonna tak no chance on that, specially whin I got the summer compliant frum eatin' green apples.
Whin I beets The Donald and gits to be you'ins pressydint, I'm gonna issue onna 'em exzeggative odders to mak folks hav a mail-odder cattylog in ever outhouse so folks in one-holers will hav sumethang to read an' sumethang to keep dainty.
That's how your humble reporter got most 'uv my eggykation. That's how I larnt to spel so good. I've told you'ins a'fore that I ended up in sekond place in a spelin' contest bak whin I wuz in skol. Idda beet that other boy in the kontest but he wus the teecher's pet.
Sume city slicker sez your humble reporter kan't spel nothin' now, but the pruff is in the puddin'. I'll put my spellin' up 'gainst everybody.
I shore a'preciates The Donald sindin' me sume money. I hear tell he's got 'nuff money to burn a wet mule. Maybe he'll sind me 'nother chek.
Sumebody call'd the nuespaper office t'other day an' told my boss I wuz too ig'nert to be pressydint. They sed I wuz too dumb to be a nuespaper riter.
I thanks I'm smart 'nough to be pressydint, konsiderin' most 'uv those folks up in Warshinton. I ain't gonna do no more than I hav to. I really don't want the job but I shore needs the money.
'Member, if you'ins wanna mak AmaryKerr Grate A'gin, Vote Humble Fur Pressydint. An' don't furgit to sind money to by votes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.