Humble needs to take a bath down at the creek

Friends, I ain't never seed nothin' lak hit an your humble reporter is needin' 'nother bath. I done a'gin to smel a little funky. The furst frost is October 12 an' after that the creek will git to cold.
Your humble reporter is gittin' up with the chikens ever mornin' at my place down c'here on Pitman Creek and ritin' down the foggy mornin's in August on my drug store callender. The number 'uv foggy mornin's in August will tell how many snows we'll hav deep 'nough to trak a rabbit this comin' winter. I ain't hardly never seed his fail.
Sekin' 'uv rabbits, I've seed suveral runnin' round my place this summer. Thar seems to be a purty good crop 'uv youn'uns so thar shud be sume frush meet to et' this winter.
Thar ain't nothin' better that fried rabbit, biskits an' gravy. Pa ust to keep a box trap sot up near the bak 'uv the garden. He'd bait the trap with a piece 'uv apple an' ever onest in a while he ketch a rabbit.
I never will furgit. Pa wud kill and clean that rabbit r'at on the spot and Momma wud cook hit fur brekfust. She'd bak a pan 'uv biskits an' mak sume gravy an' we'd eat lak we wuz starvin'.
We din't have much frush meet in the wintertime. Sumetimes Pa wud kill a hawg, if we had one. He wud salt down the hams and sholdurs but the tinderloin, liver an' other pieces 'uv frush meet wudn't last long.
That's whut made that fried rabbit taste so good. We'd sop our plates 'till they wuz so klean you'ins din't hafta warsh 'em.
I rekon soppin' has sorta gone outta style friends. This young gennerration buncha city slikkers don't no whut's good. Folks don't saucer an' blow they coffey no more neither. Whut a shame!
Whin your humble reporter becumes pressydint, I'm gonna issue onna 'em exzeggative odders to mak everybody sop their plates clean so they won't haft warsh hit. It also will mak everbody saucer an' blow their coffey so they won't burn their mouff.
I hear tell The Donald is mean-mouffin' my kampaign platform 'cause I ain't sendin' out no stem'u'lus cheks lak he is. Friends, the dry weather last fall purt neart ruint by corn crop an' whin I digg'd my taters most 'uv 'em wudn't no bigg'er that walnuts.
Hit's a fax, friends. I jest ain't got no money fur stem'u'lus chexs. I ain't hardly got 'nuff money to keep myself in chewin' terbakker.
I ain't shore if'n i cume into sume money if'n i wud sind hit out fur free. If'n I give'd you'ins any free money you'ins wud hafta to hall voters fur me 'er sumethang lak that. I plans to hand out sume haf pints durin' the 'lection an' that wud seem to be nuff.
'Member, friends, if'n you'ins wanna Mak AmaryKerr Grate A'gin, Vote Humble Fur Pressydint. Whin I'm pressydint, I'm gonna lower the price 'uv long handle winter drawers.
