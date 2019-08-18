Humble Reporter ain't no Hunk

Friends, I ain't never seed nothin' lak hit an' your humble reporter is ugly 'nough fur twins.
That air is a fak. Momma never did let me an' Brother look at the korset seckshion 'uv the mail-odder cattylog so I don't no a site 'bout the ladyfolks. I shore ain't much 'uv a hunk nohow.
I hates to look in a lookin' glass. My ol' face has got more rinkles than a half acre 'uv plowed new ground. I ain't got but two frunt tooths an' my store-bought tooths hurt so I don't wear 'em much.
Whin I wears my store-bought tooths, hit shore hurts whin I eats blakberry cobbler. Them seeds gits 'neath my plate.
I'll probly be the most ugly pressydint you'ins ever had, that is, if'n I kin beet The Donald whin we runs nex y'ear. They always sed beauty is only skin deep but ugly is to the bone.
Everthang ain't bad. I betcha I'm purtier than Mr. Pootin an' The Rocket Man. Frum the looks 'uv 'em, they don't seem to be mucha hunks neither. Whin I brangs the White House down c'here on Pitman Creek I'm gonna put on a big varmit supper fur Mr. Pootin an' The Rocket Man. We'ins is gonna hav a big firewurks show an' let The Rocket Man shoot off summa his big bumbs. I spek we'ins will draw a good size crowd. I may mak a po'littical speech fur a sekond term.
I mite even envite The Donald. 'Course since I done beet him, he may be poutin an' not cume.
I'm gonna plant me a tater patch in the Rose Garden at the White House. I may hav tater soup fur whut sosciety folk call Hors d'oeuvre at the varmint supper fur Mr. Pootin an' The Rocket Man. Friends, I shore don't no whut a Hors d'oeuvre is. Startin' with HORS(E) hit looks lak sumethang you'ins wud throw outta a stable with a pitchfork.
I betcha whin I gives 'em a good stiff drank from my still they'll vote fur me fur pressydint. I want their votes, I don't kare whut 'em luberal Demmerkrats say.
Friends, it h'ain't hard to tell a good Ree'pubblikan whin you'ins sees one. They has got a tick in their nabble. If'n you'ins ain't shore who you is doin' bizness with, ast them to pull out their shirttail. If'n thars a tick in their nabble, y'all kin watch Fox News. If'n that ain't no tick you is being' had by a Demmerkrat. Y'all kin watch CNN.
Your humble reeporter is Kampaignin' hard fur pressydint. I'm shaking' hands with the menfolks an' bussing' the lady folks. I don't buss babies much 'cause they wets their di'pers. Momma always whupped Brother when he wet the bed.
'Member, if'n you'ins wanna mak AmaryKerr Grate A'gin, Vote Humble Fur Pressydint. An tell Mr. Pootin an' The Rocket Man to mess in my 'Leckshion.
