Humble Reporter got Rabbit Tracker No. 4

Friends, your humble reporter has done got hisself 'nother rabbit traker. My dear late friend, Jim Slaughter always sed if you'ins wud live r'at an' save you'ins money good thangs wud happen to you'ins.
I hates to tell y'all, but March is gonna be a bad month. I still lak 7 snows an' hit may snow plum up into Aprul. I'm shore glad the ol' groundhawg seed his shader on Groundhawg Day 'cause that means we'ins is havin' 6 more weeks 'uv winter. 'Nother good sign is that hit thundered in Febberwarry, meanin' hit'll frost in May.
I'll be glad whin I gits to be pressydint. Maybe I'll have 'nough money to buy me a new set 'uv winter drawers. All the fuzz is wore' off'n the drawers I'm warin' now an' whin we gits a snow, I purt neart friz to deth. I ain't got nuff money now to buy no new pare 'uv drawers.
I've told y'all a buncha times I'm runnin' fur pressydint. I'm tryin' to beet The Donald. I probly won't mak much 'uv a pressydint, but I shore needs the money. I hear tell a pressydint maks purt neart a doller a day.
One good thang I'm gonna do is muve the White House down c'here on Pitman Creek. That way whin we runs outta money fur chewin' tobakker 'er dip, we kin walk r'at over to the White House an' git our chek.
Friends, I'm gonna try to put sume more money in your chek whin I gits to be pressydint. I thank I kin do hit by exzeggative odder without havin' to go thru them Demmerkrats. I hear tell they may try to m'peach me as soon as I gits in thar.
I ain't never bin m'peached a'fore. I hear tell hit don't feel good. They may git me fur high crimes an' mistermeenors 'cause I'm gonna git me onna 'em hair peaces so I kin be purty lak The Donald. With my ol' gray haid an' the bal spot as big as a dinner plate, the ladyfolks ain't zackly runnin' over emselves tryin' to vote fur me.
I'm havin' a hard time gittin' kampaign money. Most good Pu'lasski counties are Ree'publikans an' they ain't too big on sumebody runnin' on the Hillbilly Party. We'ins is gonna hav a konvention an' see how many dellegates I kin git. I thinks the Hillbilly Party is gonna hav hits konvention out c'here on Tick Ridge so we won't hav too fur to go.
"Member, if'n you'ins wanna Mak AmaryKerr Grate A'gin, Vote Humble Fur Pressydint. An don't furgit to sin money to buy votes.
