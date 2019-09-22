Humble Reporter has deformed ears

Friends, I ain't never seed nothin' lak hit an' onna your humble reporter y'ears is bigger'n the t'other.
Hits a fak, friends. I looks lak I'm walkin' sideways. I shore hopes my looks don't keep me frum becomin' pressydint. I ain't near as purty as The Donald. Momma never wud let me an' Brother look at the korset seckshion 'uv the mail odder cattylog so I don't no a site 'bout the ladyfolks neether.
A good woman down c'here in town t'other day walk'd up to me an' sed: "If'n you'ins beets The Donald an' gits to be pressident, you'ins will be the ugliest pressident we'ins ever had."
I sed "Yes Mam. I shore hopes you'ins sinds me sume money to haul voters." She looked at me lak I ain't gotta a lick 'uv since.
Hits 'bout time 'uv the year to go snipe huntin'. If'n I kin git The Donald to go with us an' hold the sak, he mite ketch a snipe an' larn to 'preciate us kountry boys.
I don't rekon he has no snipes up thar in New York whur he lives so he don't no whut one looks lak. He may thank a snipe looks lak a ree'porter. They is always sniping at him.
Hit mite be a good idear to tak Mr. Pootin an' The Rocket Man with us when we taks The Donald on a snipe hunt. The Rocket Man cud shoot off onna his big bumbs when The Donald ketches a snipe so we'ins wud no whin he wuz cumin' outta the woods.
I'm gonna bil a two-story one-holer out on Pitman creek so I'll hav a nice place fur Mr. Pootin an' The Rocket Man to freshin' up a'fore onna 'em big state dinners at the White House. I'm gonna surve chitlin's an' possum an' sweet taters, an' I betcha they ain't never et' that over in the Ol' Country.
Oh, I'm gonna be po'lite. Mr. Pootin' an' The Rocket Man kin us the furst floor 'uv the one-holer. Your Humble Reporter will use the upstairs part.
I'm gonna plant corn in the Rose Gardin' an' I betcha hit'll mak a gallon an' a haf. That'll give us sumethang good to drank whin Mr. Pootin' an' The Rocket Man cume to a state dinner.
Friends, I cud grow a lot more corn if'n idda left the White House in Warshinton 'stead 'uv movin' hit down c'here on Pitman Creek. With all 'em air Pollytishins in Warshinton there is plenny 'uv maynure to mak the ground rich. The ground is a little bit rocky down c'here on Pitman Creek.
I promises you'ins one thang. Whin I'm you'ins pressydint, I'm gonna gravel ever rode in the county with creek gravel. I'n tired 'uv runnin' over these chugholes with my nues flivver. I hadda git two recapped tires last week. I kin 'member whin a lode 'uv creek gravel wud git you'ins a buncha votes.
'Member, if'n you'ins wanna mak Amarykerr Grate A'gin, Vote Humble Fur Pressydint. An' sind money to buy votes.
