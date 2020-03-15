Friends, your humble reporter is a big dummy.
Grass is gittin' green. Bushes is comin' out. March lillies is bloomin' an' your humble reporter still needs 7 snows. If'n I din't hav no bad luck I wudn't have no luck a'tall.
I wuz born'd in the Muldraugh Hill knobs 'uv Taylor County without a jib 'uv clothes on. I din't even hav no name; that name'd me Osker after I got c'here. Paw sed I wuz so ugle he cudn't tell which end to slap.
Don't y'all tell nobody but I ain't pade fur. Paw give'd Doc Gowdy $2.50 he got from sellin' hen aigs over at Hunts Store on Lebanon Pike. Doc charge'd $5 fur deliverin' a baby a' he never did git his other $2.50.
Paw always sed the $2.50 he give'd Doc Gowdy wuz more'n I wuz wurth so he wudn't goin' to wurry none 'bout hit.
I ain't gonna say 'nothin' 'bout missin' my snow kount so bad 'cause hit mite hurt me in my run fur pressydint. Folks will a'cuse me 'uv tellin' fibs lak them Demmerkrats say The Donald do.
As bad as your humble reporter needs snow, I sorta dreds seein' so much cold weather in Aprul an May. Momma ust to let me an' Brother tak off our shoes an' go barefutted 'bout the first 'uv Aprul. We shore wuz glad to git off our shoes because Paw used hawg rings to keep the soles on an' them rings hurt our feet. An' hit ain't nuthin' that hurts worser than a huneybee sting 'er steppin' onna sharp rock a'fore the bottoms of you'ins feet got tuff.
Usual, 'bout the furst 'uv Aprul Paw wud tak me an' Brother down to the creek below the house to tak our sprang bath. If'n hit wuz good an' warm, Momma wud let us tak off our winter drawers.
Friends, we'ins din't hafta worry none 'bout streakin' nobody 'cause nobody live'd close 'nough to us to see smoke frum their chimley. There wuz a little lane that wint up by our house but thar wudn't no cars in them days an' the lane din't lead nowhurs. Closest house to our place wuz nearly a mile acrost a couple 'uv patches 'uv woods.
Hit wuz 'bout 2 miles to the county rode an' a branch run'd 'crost the lane. In winter time, the lane wuz so rutted an' kivvered with water you'ins cudn't git out. Paw an' Grandpaw wud walk thru the woods to town 'bout twice a year to git sume flour, sugar, salt an' pepper an' a 5 cent bundle 'uv ol' nuespapers to paper the kitchen. Mama wud mix flour an' water to mak paste to stik the nuespapers to the wall. Bedbugs wud hide a'hind the nuespapers on the wall an' cume out at nite an' eat on you'ins. You'ins eetched in places you'ins cudn't skratch.
Whin I gits to be pressydint, I'mj gonna buy myself a nice place to live. I hear tell a pressydint maks purt neart a doller a day so I shud have money to spare.
I don't no how godda pressydint I'll mak but I shore hopes you'ins votes fur me. I shore needs the money.
"Member, if'n you'ins wanna mak AmaryKerr Grate A'gin, Vote Humble Fur Pressydint. An' don't furgit to sin money to by votes.
