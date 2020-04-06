Humble Reporter missed his snow prediction

Friends, everybody in this county is callin' me a big dummy
I've missed my snow predickshun in the past, but I ain't never missed hit this bad. We'ins is 'sposed to have 11 rabbit trakin' snows, accordin' to the 11 foggy mornin's in August but we ain't had hardly no snow a'tall this winter. Hit must be global warmin' I guess.
I seed a big fat rabbit one mornin' this week out at my place on Pitman Creek. He look'd lak he cume thru the winter purty good. I tried to ketch him, but he got away. Thare ain't nothin' better than fride rabbit, bulldawg gravy an' a pan 'uv biskits.
I run'd out to see if'n he wuz makin' any traks, but I cudn't fine none. Hit shore is unlikely to cume thru March without no snow a'tall.
I shore hope I has more luck runnin' fur pressydint. I promised a feller our c'here in the eastern part 'uv the county a high-payin' job if'n he wud vote fur me fur pressydint. He sed he wuz 'fraid I wuz a Demmerkrat.
I told him I wuz runnin' fur pressydint on the Hillbilly Party but he sed you'ins gotta hav sumebody smarter than me to be pressydint. He sed sumebody that miss'd my snow predickshun as bad as I did, shorely ain't got no since.
I'm gonna mak my dawg Buddy "Furst Dawg" when I gits to be pressydint. Whin these furren dignyterries gits to bad-mouthin' me I'll sik Buddy on 'em.
Spekin' 'uv animules, I seed a robin in my frunt yard tryin' to pull a nite crawler outta the ground. He pull'd and pull'd an' that wurm broke in to an' that robin fell bakkerd on his tale. That burd flew'd off an' din't eat no wurm.
Friends, I'm gonna mak sume changes whin I gits to be pressydint. I gonna mak onna 'em exzeggative odders makin' all ladyfolks ware bloomers an' the menfolks ware overhaul galluses.
Wimminfolks warin' these here mini skirts ain't got 'nough clothes on to wad a shotgun. An' I'm awful tired 'uv the ol' men warin' shorts in the summertime. Their lags looks lak two broomstick holdin' up a warshtub. I may be a member 'uv the Hillbilly Party but I shore am konservative.
I'm tighter that bark on a beech. I won't waste nonna you'ins money and promise to keep hit all fur myself.
'Member, if'n you'ins wanna mak AmaryKerr Grate A'gin, Vote Humble Fur Pressydint. Anh' vote fur me as many times as you'ins kin.
