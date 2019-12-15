Humble Reporter missed out on a snow chance

Friends, I ain't bin so mad since Brother wet the bed an' blamed hit on me.
The high-pade tellyvision weather predickter sed we'ins wuz gonna git snow'd in Tuesdee an' hit din't do nothin' much more than spit snow a little. I shore din't git 'nough fur no rabbit traker.
Clete Estes, this honored journal's offishial fog kounter, marked down 11 foggy mornin's last August at his place out on Dutton Hill. That means we'ins is gonna hav 11 snows this winter deep 'nough to trak a rabbit. We already had one so thar's 10 rabbit trakers to go.
Whut maks me so mad is 'em air tellyvision weather predicktors gits pade fur predicktin the weather whurther they is rite 'er rong. Your humble reporter don't evin git a thank-you. I gits call'd a big dummy when I miss my predickshion.
Friends, I bin a po'r tacky all my life. That's why I'm runnin' fur pressydint. I hear tell a pressydint maks purt neart a doller a day an' I shore cud use that kinda money.
I've bin mistreeted all my life an' whin I gits to be pressydint imma goin' to try to find out who messed in the warshpan whin I wuz a young'un. That's how fur bak I'm goin.'
Y'all no whut a slop jar is. Well, the ol' house I wuz born'd in was awful cold in wintertime. We din't hav no indoor plumbin' and durin' zero weather we used a slop jar and slid hit under the bed.
I'll never furgit. Hit wuz Christmas Eve nite an' Momma warshed our feet in the warshpan an' sot hit a'hind the stove. Sumebody got up in the middle 'uv the nite an' used the warshpan 'stead 'uv the slop jar.
Momma cume in Christmas morning an' rung out the warshrag. Talk 'bout mad. She wuz throwin' a fit a minute 'cause she had put her hands in the mess.
Brother lade hit on me an' I got a whuppin.' But friends, I swears to u, I din't do it. Whin I ever finds out who dunnit, I'm gonna git 'em Demmerkrats up in Warshinton to em'peach him.
Also, if'n I kin find out if'n The Donald has bin doin' any ruff stitchin' I'm gonna be a whistle blower an tell hit all over the county. I don't buleeve no died-in-the- wool Pu'lassky countian will vote fur The Donald if'n they finds out he's bin ruff stitchin'. I never did ruff stitch but once 'er twice an' I shore never did tell nobody.
I'm tryin' to larn to TWEET jest lak The Donald. If'n I git so I kin TWEET, I'm gonna git up ever mornin' a'fore daylight an' TWEET that The Donald's bin ruff stitchin'.
'Member, if'n you'ins wanna Mak AmaryKerr Grate A'gin, Vote Humble Fur Pressydint. An' don't furgit to sin money to haul voters.
