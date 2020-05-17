Humble Reporter still ain't got his check

Friends, I ain't never seed nothin' lack hit an' your humble reporter has bin further under the bed after my shoes that most 'uv these city slickers has bin away frum home.
I din't git no snow durin' that cold spel last week. If'n I din't have bad luk I wudn't hav no luk a'tall. I wuz born'd without a jib 'uv clothes on an' I din't hav no name 'till after I got c'here.
I rekon that hard cold spel last weel wuz Blackburry Winter. I ain't bin out in the field since this here virus is goin' round, but hits time fur blackburry briars to be bloomin'.
Lak I sed, I ain't havin' no luk a'tall. I ain't got my chek that Pressydint Trump wuz 'sposed to send me. Hit may be that I'm onna 'em reporters that puts out fake nues an' he's dee'sided not to sind me no chek. Sides, since I'm runnin' 'ginst him on the Hillbilly Ticket, Mr. Trump may be scared I'm gonna use that money to buy votes.
Friends, I ain't never had that kinda money. If'n I gets my chek with all that free money I may bil myself a brand-new outhouse an' buy me sume 'uv that brot-on ti'let paper to keep myself dainty. I've told y'all a'fore I laks corncobs better'n brot-on ti'let paper but I jest wanna see how sosiety folks livs.
Missin' my snow predickshion as bad as I did last winter, folks may not vote fur me fur pressydint. I may hafta mak sume more promises whuther I kin keep 'em 'er not. I rekon I won't be the furst pollytishion who told a fib 'er two.
I've told you'ins a'fore that I don't wanna be pressydint but I shore needs the job. Whin that money Pressydint Trump is gonna sind me runs out, I don't no how I kin buy my chewin' tobakker.
Whin I gits my chek, if'n I do, I'm gonna liv lak the upper crust 'till hit runs out. I ain't never got no free money a'fore an' I'm goin' to town Satiddy nite an' live hit up. I may even git me a box 'uv 'em x-pensive Cuban siggars an' sot down c'here on a bench in frunt 'uv the courthouse an' lite 'em with dollar bills.
I don't lak to tell stuff that ain't true. Ever time Brother wet the bed he wud tell Momma that I done hit an' I'd git a whuppin. I betcha I got a dozen whuppin's.
Friends, thar shore is a dufference 'tween a whuppin' an a whippin'. You'ins sniffles a bit after a whippin' an' then hits over. You'ins don't ever furgit a whuppin'.
Whin I gits to be pressydint I'm goin' to give onna 'em exzeggative odders to mak ever body bil theirselves a outdoor ti'let with a moon on the door to keep the air frush. I'm gonna outlaw indoor ti'lets 'cause they ain't sannitary.
I'm gonna plant a tater patch in the Rose Garden an' surve possum an' sweet taters at state dinners. Hit'll be OK to wipe greese off'n you're chin with the bak 'uv you'ins hand.
