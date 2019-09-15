Friends, I ain't never seed nothin' lack hit an' your humble reporter lost a kontest an' hadda kiss a pig at the county fare.
David Hines up c'here at Kingbee sint me 3 good buckeyes still in the hull. "You'ins is gonna need more'n 1 buckeye to beet The Donald fur pressydint," David sed. He din't say whuther he wuz gonna vote fur me 'er not.
The town 'uv Kingbee ree'minds me 'uv my good friend, the late Jim Slaughter. He usta go an' see the Cinncinatty Redlags play basebrawl and sed he aways tried to git in frunt 'uv the telleyvision camers so the boys bak home at Kingbee cud see him. I rekon hit ain't no place in the country whur the ground is as rich as hit is on Kingbee Ridge.
Friends I usta to give away buckeyes ever fall. They wuz better fur you'ins health than OBOMMERKARE. I hadda quit 'cause haf 'uv a buckeye is pi'zin an' I wuz skeared sumebody wud git sik an' onna these lawyers onna tellyvision wud git sumebody all my money they dee'serves.
Only a squrrel noes which haf 'uv a buckeye is pi'zin so if'n you'ins karries one keep hit in you'ins overhaul 'er apron pocket. I keep a buckeye in my ol' news flivver an' hit starts ever time I turns the krank.
I betcha The Donald don't hav no buckeyes. They kan't grow on them konkrete sidewalks 'uv thar in New York City. That's my seekert weapon, friends. I betcha with a good buckeye in my pocket I kin git more votes than he kin. Whin I moves the White House down c'here on Pitman Creek, I may plant me a buckeye tree in the Rose Gardin.
Friends, I promise I ain't gonna waste no time lak The Donald do playin' goff whilst I'm your pressydint. I kan't unnderstand why you'ins wud hit that little white ball as fur as you kin, then go hunt it, an' stead 'uv puttin' hit in you'ins pockit, you hit hit a'gin. Hit don't mak no since a'tall. Hit sounds lak a city slicker game to me.
This will be you'ins furst chance to put a hillbilly in the White House. Your humble reporter saucers an' blows my coffey, I skratch anywhurs I eetches, an' I use mullin fur ti'let paper. I don't trust this ol' thin, brot-on ti'let paper. Hit ain't sannyterry.
Member, friends, If'n you'ins wanna Mak Amarykerr Grate A'gin, Vote Humble Fur Pressydint. An' vote fur me as many times as you'in kin.
