Humble touted for Vice President

Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Partly cloudy early with thunderstorms becoming likely during the afternoon. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.