Humble touted for Vice President

Friends, I ain't never seed nothin'lak hit an' your humble reporter is nurverser than a ant onna hot griddle.
Nex Tuesday is 'Lexshion Day an' your humble reporter kan't git his name on the ballot. I shore hopes you'ins rites hit in sumewhurs down at the bottom 'uv the ballot 'cause I'd shore lak to be the Hillbilly Party nomenee to run a'gainst The Donald this fall.
I got a nice burthday card frum Miz Mary Thompson over c'here in Somerset. She rote: "Best wishes in the election of president against The Donald. I plan to vote for him but with your success as Somerset emeritus you could do a fine job as vice president."
Thank you'ins so much Miz Thompson. I don't no whut a vice pressydint do but if'n I don't mak it as pressydint I wudn't mind to giv vice pressydint a shot. I don't want the job but I shore cud use the money. I don't no whut a vice pressydint maks but I hear tell a pressydint maks purt neart a dollar a day.
I thanks I cud do the vice al'rite. I found myself a absentee ballot and made myself several copies. I voted fur myself on ever one am stuk 'em in the ballot box down at the courthouse.
Also, on Lexshion Day, I'm gonna be over a'hind the fence at onna 'em super precincts passin' on sume refrushmints. I bin runnin' my still 'round the clock an' I thanks I have 'nough shine to by myself suveral votes. If'n sume 'uv these good ol' Pu'lassky County boys ain't decided who to vote fur, a swig 'uv good shine will mak up their minds. I shore hopes thar ain't no revvernuers a'round. If'n The Donald hears whut I done he may hav me en'vestteegated.
I bin tryin' to by sume votes with a $3 bill with Pressydint Clinton's pitchure on hit. No died in the wool Pu'lassky countian will sell his vote fur that. They thank hit's kounterfitted, an' most Pu'lassky countians won't vote fur no Demmerkrat.
I ain't bin too good at raisin' kampaign money. "Sides that $3 bill with Bill Clinton's pitchure, I got 'nother $2.50, an' a bint coin that looks lak hit wudn't spind. I ain't got near as much money as The Donald. I hear tell he's got 'nough money to burn a wet mule.
I'm the only pressydenshial candidate to promise to brang the White House down c'here on Pitman Creek whin I'm 'lected pressydint. If'n you'ins runs outta money to by you'ins chewin' tobakker, you kin walk r'at over to the White House in pik up you'ins chek.
I ain't gonna sind you'ins nonna that stemulus money lak The Donald did. If'n I gits any x'tra money I'm gonna keep hit fur myself. Most 'uv these pollytishians when they stay in Warshintin fur a spel, ends up purty well off. I gotta tak kare 'uv myself. I'm tird 'uv bein' a p'or tacky.
'Member, if'n you'ins wanna mak AmaryKerr Grate A'gin, vote Humble fur pressydint. An' don't furgit to sind money to by votes.
