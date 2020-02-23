Humble wants to count rabbit Tracker No. 3

Friends, your humble reporter is sottin' c'here lookin' out the winder at the nuespaper office watchin' hit snow. I'm jest hopin' hit gits 'nough on the ground fur me to kount Rabbit Traker No. 3.
That's r'at, friends. Cleat Estes, this honored journal's offishial fog counter, got up with the chikens ever mornin' last August an' mark'd down the foggy mornin's. He kounted 11 foggy mornin's meanin' we'ins is 'sposed to hav 11 snows this winter deep 'nough to trak a rabbit. I ain't hardly never seed hit fail.
I rite this r'tickle on Thursdee so hit kin git in Sundee's paper so I'll let you'ins no nex Sundee if'n this wuz a genuwine rabbit traker.
Your humble reporter is awful worried. Here hit 'tis, nearly the last 'uv Febuwarry an' I still need 8 more snows. If'n I din't have bad luck I wudn't hav no luck a'tall.
Hit shore ain't gonna tak much snow fur me to kount hit as a rabbit traker. As bad as I needs sume snow, I kan't be to particklur.
Friends, I've sed hit a thousand times. Hit taks a honest man to kount snows. You'ins shore kan't leave a m'portant job lak that to jest any scallywag.
Whin I gits to be pressydint I kin hire me a airyplane an' skatter goose feathers all over Pu'lasski County. Thin I kin hav a rabbit traker any time I wants one.
Ya'all hav hear'd, I no, that your humble reporter is runnin's a'ginst The Donald fur pressydint. The Donald, I hear tell has got lottsa money an' your humble reporter is a p'or tacky. So fur, your humble reporter's kampaign chest has collected $2.50 and a three-dollar bill with Bill Clinton's pitchure on hit.
I bin runnin' my moonshine still 24 hours a day out on Pitman Creek so I'll have enough 'shine to pass out as ree'frushmint on Lection Day. Give onna this good ol' kontry boys 'round c'here a good swig 'uv moon an' he mite even vote fur a Demmerkrat.
Your humble reporter is runnin' on the Hillbilly Ticket. I ain't promised much 'cept to raze the price 'uv a pay ti'let from a quarter to 50 cents. I'm gonna outlaw indoor ti'lets and mak everbody use corncobs 'sted 'uv brot-on til'let paper.
As soon as I gits my chek I'm gonna git me onna 'em stick-on hair pieces so I kin be as good lookin' at The Donald. Your humble reporter never did hav much luck with the ladyfolks, but if'in I kin be purty lak The Donald, maybe sume 'uv the good wimminfolks 'round c'here will vote fur me.
'Member, if'in you'ins Wanna Mak AmaryKerr Grate A'gin, Vote Humble Fur Pressydint! An' sin money to buy votes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.