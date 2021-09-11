<i>Healthy snack ideas for your child</i>

The following information was provided by our Lake Cumberland Health Department concerning our COVID cases this past week. Of today's (Tuesday) 731 reported cases, 634 were unvaccinated and 215 of today's cases were in individuals 18 years of age or younger. There were 8 new deaths reported. Please take the necessary precautions to protect yourself and your loved ones. Consider getting the vaccine if you are eligible and haven't and wear a mask when in indoor settings where there are large crowds. We need everyone's help to have a healthier and safer community.
Do you have a child that is a really picky eater? Did you know that a healthy diet is key to a child's growth? To obtain the proper development, it is vital that children eat healthy foods and snacks.
Our young children need to eat every three to four hours, particularly if they are going through a growth spurt. This may explain your child's after-school cravings as soon as they get home from school. Younger children will want to snack more often because their stomachs are smaller, and they fill up faster. Young children need to eat three meals a day plus two snacks, while older children need to consume three meals a day and one snack for adequate nutrition. If they are physically active, playing in sports or other activities, or going through a growth spurt, they may also need two snacks per day.
Remember snacks are not meals and should not be served as meal replacements. Portion control is important for healthy snacking. Think of the size of snack-size storage bags compared to other sizes of storage bags. Younger children's stomachs are smaller, so they will get full on smaller portions than older kids.
Set aside a designated "snack zone" like a kitchen counter or dining room table for your children to eat their snack. Limiting where they can snack allows you to keep an eye on how much and what they are eating as well as helps you avoid finding crumbs and half-eaten food throughout your house. Do not let them snack while watching television, as this encourages mindless eating. It's best to not let them eat out of a bag or box, as you need to control the portion size.
Have healthy snack options readily available for your children. To help with busy weeks, you can portion out fruits, vegetables, nuts, raisins and other healthy foods in snack-size bags during the weekend. Place healthy snacks at your child's eye level in the refrigerator where they can easily see them. Keep fresh fruit like bananas, apples, peaches and mandarin oranges visible on your counter. Placing these foods where children can see them will help your child choose healthy options compared to high-fat, high sugar and empty calorie snacks and drinks.
Don't get upset if they turn their noses up at a nutritious snack. Research has shown that kids might have to try something 10-15 times before they accept it. And don't make it all about the children's diets. Make healthy meals and snacks a part of the whole family's diet. Children are more likely to eat foods they help grow, select and prepare. Remember, parents are powerful role models. For more information on raising healthy children, contact the Pulaski County Extension office.
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
The Lake Cumberland Farmer's Market is opened only on Saturday's now. Help your farmer by shopping the market. The Market, located uptown, is opened on Saturday's from 8:00 until 2:00. If you have Farmers Markets Vouchers, or know people that have them, these must be spent at the Market this year. The Farmers Market will be opened until their produce is all gone. So, think about spending your vouchers this month.
Sloppy Joes
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 onion, peeled and chopped
1 small bell pepper, seeded and chopped
2 garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped
Or ½ teaspoon garlic powder
1 pound ground turkey or ground beef
¾ cup ketchup
Salt to taste
1 teaspoon mustard
Hamburger buns, split and lightly toasted
Add oil to a skilled on medium heat. When the oil is hot add onion, bell pepper, and garlic; fry until the vegetables are softened and darkened. Add the ground turkey or beef and fry until meat is no longer raw. Add ketchup, salt and mustard, stir and cook until the mixture thickens. Taste and add more ketchup, salt or mustard if needed, or if too thick, add 1 -2 tablespoons of water.
Divide meat and add to buns. Serve immediately.
