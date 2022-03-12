<i>Know your salts</i>

All forms of salt - sea, Kosher, table, pink, etc. - are about 40% sodium. Regardless of what type of salt they are, they all contribute to sodium in our diet. According to the Dietary Guidelines, Americans routinely consume too much sodium in the diet and should look for ways to reduce sodium intake to 2,300 milligrams per day for adults and adolescents. For those with high blood pressure or heart disease, efforts should be made to reduce sodium to 1,500 milligrams or less each day. The primary source of sodium in the diet is processed and packaged foods. However, our own preparation of cooked and baked items does contribute to sodium in our diet, and it doesn't matter which type of salt is used in cooking and baking. They all contribute to our overall sodium intake.
Some suggest that certain forms of salt (e.g., sea, pink) are healthier than others because they contain trace amounts of minerals. Although it is true that they contain more micronutrients, the amounts are so small that may not be worth the premium of paying for these types of salts specifically for the extra nutrition. There are other sources in the diet that can provide these micronutrients more readily and without the increase of sodium in the diet. There is no substantial scientific evidence to suggest these types of salt are superior to other forms.
When cooking or baking, there are suggested uses for common salts. Sea or Kosher salts have larger, flakier crystals which are typically used to season the outside of foods during cooking. They tend to dissolve slower than smaller crystals and may not distribute evenly if used while baking. Larger crystal salts like sea and Kosher may provide more flavor with less sodium per teaspoon. Table salt, which is often iodized, is typically used more in baking because it dissolves faster and distributes more evenly. When used on the outside of food, table salt can make foods quickly taste too salty.
Gourmet salts (e.g., pink or Himalayan) are typically sold at a premium for their unique flavors and appearance. These salts contain very similar amounts of sodium as other salts and are much more expensive. Since they are so expensive and vary in their crystal size, they are often used as a finishing salt so their unique flavor can contribute to the dish.
It is estimated that 8 out of 10 households around the world use iodized salt in cooking and baking. Iodized salt is simply table salt that has been fortified with iodine (has iodine added to it). Iodine is a micronutrient necessary for making thyroid hormone. Iodine deficiency used to be a public health concern; however, fortification of table salt with iodine has been incredibly effective at reducing iodine deficiency and the formation of goiters (enlarged thyroid gland). Iodine is also naturally found in dairy, grains, eggs, and seafood. Iodized salt is recognized as safe and there are no studies to suggest it solely contributes to heart disease compared to other types of salt. Like all forms of sodium, iodized salt should be consumed in moderation because of the sodium content and the effects on blood pressure.
To date, there is no evidence that suggests certain types of salts are linked to cholesterol levels in our body. We do know that high cholesterol and high levels of sodium in the diet are both risk factors for heart disease, however, we do not have evidence that one causes the other. The main relationship between the two is that some food sources are high in both cholesterol and sodium (e.g., cheeses, processed meats) and should be consumed in moderation for optimal heart health.
The following existing Extension resources may be useful references for this topic.
FCS3-614 All about Blood Pressure
FCS3-615 Healthy Choices for a Healthy Heart
FCS3-574 Lifestyle Changes to Reduce Cholesterol
FCS3-609 Shaking Down on Sodium
We acknowledge nutrition in the news and conversations with friends and family can be confusing. We are here to help answer questions, think through conflicting information, and connect you to additional references. Our goal is to be an unbiased and credible resource so you feel equipped and comfortable talking about these topics in your community. Do not hesitate to reach out to the following specialists for any nutrition-related questions or concerns. Email addresses and specific areas of expertise are listed below.
Dr. Courtney Luecking (Courtney.luecking@uky.edu) - Maternal nutrition; infant/child nutrition
Dr. Sandra Bastin (Sandra.bastin@uky.edu) - Food science; food safety; food preparation and preservation
Dr. Janet Mullins (janet.mullins@uky.edu) - Adult nutrition; food systems
Dr. Heather Norman-Burgdolf (heather.norman@uky.edu) - Adult nutrition; chronic disease
A great recipe to try out this week is: Italian Chicken Summer Squash Skillet
Ingredients:
1 red bell pepper, diced
1 yellow bell pepper, diced
1 sweet onion, diced
2 large tomatoes, diced
3-4 garlic cloves, finely diced
3 medium summer squash, sliced crosswise
1 cup whole grain rotini pasta, uncooked
1¼ pounds boneless skinless chicken breast
Nonstick cooking spray
1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce
2 tablespoons dried Italian seasoning
½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Salt and pepper, to taste
Yield:
8 servings
Directions:
Slice squash into ¼ inch pieces. Combine all vegetables, with garlic in a bowl. Set aside. Cook pasta according to package directions. Cut chicken into bite size pieces. Spray large nonstick skillet with cooking spray; heat to medium. Add chicken; cook 6 minutes or until no longer pink, stirring occasionally. Add vegetable mixture to the skillet. Add tomato sauce and dried Italian seasoning. Stir well. Increase heat, cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium; cook 10 minutes or until summer squash is tender, stirring occasionally. Stir cooked pasta into chicken/vegetable mixture. Sprinkle with cheese. Season as needed.
Nutritional Analysis:
200 calories
4.5 g fat
2 g saturated fat
50 mg cholesterol
300 mg sodium
19 g carbohydrate
3 g fiber
8 g sugar
20 g protein
