<i>Let's eat more fruit</i>

More than half of all American consumers eat some type of fruit or drink fruit juice every day. Children aged 5 and younger and older adults aged 70 and older eat the most fruit. Consumer taste preferences and innovations in convenience packaging are influencing the consumption and marketing mix of fruits. Bananas, melons, citrus fruits, strawberries, grapes, blueberries, blackberries, and apples continue to be popular choices. And you can find these fruits in abundance at your local markets. Non-citrus juices and juice drinks, which are apple or grape juice-based, contributed in large part to the increased consumption of fruit, up by 20 percent during the last 25 years.
Although a greater number of Americans are eating away from home and consuming more processed foods, there are opposing trends as well. For example, the number of small specialty food stores and farmers markets is increasing along with the size of supermarkets. Consumers are seeking more information from food labeling to guide decisions about their food choices. While many fruits, such as bananas, are imported to the United States, consumers have many opportunities to frequent local markets for seasonal fruits.
Farmers Market and roadside markets offer fresh, seasonal fruits and berries. Supermarket stores and specialty health, gourmet, and ethnic food stores also offer both common and exotic fruits. Consumers can benefit from the variety of fresh fruits and berries at both retail and direct market outlets. Examples of Fruit Marketing Kentucky farmers produced more than 13.6 million pounds of commercial apples and 600,000 pounds of commercial peaches in 1996, totaling more than $4.5 million in value.
In addition to fresh fruit sales, a number of value-added fruit products such as jams and jellies are listed in the Kentucky Food Products directory. Thirty-seven certified roadside markets are listed in the Kentucky Farm Bureau promotional brochure, and many are in Pulaski County. These markets feature apples, peaches, blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and other fruits and other farm produce. At the county market, you will find Kentucky value-added products such as gift baskets of molasses, bakery products, and canned items.
Fruit Nutrition and Health U.S. food consumers are currently eating only half the amount of fruit recommended in the USDA Food Guide Pyramid. The minimum number of servings recommended is two per day, but half of Americans consumed less than one fruit serving per day. The trend toward more meals eaten away from home is consistent with low fruit consumption, as many restaurants may not offer fruit.
One of the most convenient ways for food consumers to increase the amount of fruit in their diets is to simply carry fresh fruit with them to work or school. Some consumers are following this advice. Fruits contribute important nutrients to the diet, including vitamins A and C, folate, potassium, and dietary fiber. The potential health benefits of fruit and vegetable consumption are featured in the "5-A-Day for Better Health" campaign, which recommends that consumers eat five servings from these foods to lower disease risk and promote optimal health. In 1970, vegetables were the leading source of vitamin C in the U.S. diet, contributing 50 percent of the supply, while fruits contributed 39 percent. By 1994, fruits supplied a greater proportion of vitamin C, contributing 44 percent of the national supply. Fruits contribute 12 percent of the folate, a nutrient now recognized for its role in reducing the risk of heart disease and cancer.
Half of total fruit servings in the United States diet came from orange juice (18 percent) • bananas (9.8 percent) • fresh apples (7.9 percent) • watermelon (6.5 percent) and apple juice (5.8 percent). While your children are home from school try to always have fresh fruits available for them to snack on. Healthy school lunches with fruit are available to all children 18 years of age and younger in Pulaski County.
Even adults will enjoy this fruit salsa.
Very Berry Salsa
4 cups apples, finely diced
1 cup blueberries
1 cup strawberries, diced
1 cup raspberries, halved
1 cup blackberries, halved
1 tablespoon fruit preserves
½ tablespoon sugar
½ tablespoon brown sugar
Yield: 32, 2-ounce servings
In a large bowl, combine apples and berries. In a small bowl, mix preserves and sugars until well blended. Pour preserve mixture over fruit and toss to coat. Cover and chill in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes. Nutritional Analysis: 20 calories, 0 g fat, 0 mg cholesterol,0 mg sodium, 5 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 0 g protein.
