A local student kept up his learning over the summer by attending a STEM-based camp which combined education and fun.
Charles Adams, son of John and Christie Adams of Somerset, recently attended Aviation Challenge Mach I at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center -- home of Space Camp®, Space Camp® Robotics™, Aviation Challenge® and U.S. Cyber Camp®. The Rocket Center is a Smithsonian Affiliate and NASA Marshall Space Flight Center's Official Visitor Center.
The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.
The 6th-grader learned about the program having attended Space Camp last year. "I saw the Aviation Challenge Camp while we were there and thought I would enjoy it," he said.
This program is designed for students who have an interest in military aviation and the mechanics of flight. Students learn principles of aviation and put their knowledge to the test in a variety of flight simulators. Taking the role of fighter pilots, Adams and team ran control systems and scenario-based missions as well as trained in water and land survival. At the end of the week, they returned in time to graduate with honors.
The simulators were the best part of the experience for Adams. He described a "Barney chair" which spun to simulate disorientation during flight. The helolifter simulated water rescues.
"The fixed flight simulator taught our squadron, Team Sidewinder, how to fly a fighter jet," Adams said. "That one was my favorite."
Aviation Challenge opened in 1990 in Huntsville, Alabama, and uses fighter pilot training techniques to engage trainees in real-world applications of STEM subjects. Students sleep in quarters designed to resemble military bays.
Almost 1 million trainees have graduated from a Space Camp® program since its inception in Huntsville in 1982, including European Space Agency astronaut, Samantha Cristoforetti and NASA astronauts Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger, Dr. Kate Rubins, Dr. Serena Auñón-Chancellor and Christina Koch, who set the record for the longest duration space flight by a female. Children and teachers from all 50 states and almost 150 international locations have attended a Space Camp® program.
Interested in training like a fighter pilot? Visit www.spacecamp.com/aviation.
