Pulaski County and Southwestern High celebrate their 19th year for the Society of Character. The mission of the Society of Character is to recognize a male and female junior or senior who have exemplified outstanding character in their respective sport. Each recipient was selected by their coach/coaches on outstanding character, academic excellence, sportsmanship, and involvement in their school and the community. Forty Seven students were recognized with a plaque for this prestigious award. Induction Ceremony. Ceremonies were celebrated at each school this year. Keynote Speaker for each one was Mr. Josh Anderson, former EKU Baseball stand out and former major league player. Each year our local Rotary Club sponsors two $1000.00 scholarships for two deserving seniors, one from each school. The application process consist of a written essay, "Service Above Self" and an interview process. Receiving the scholarships from Pulaski High is Layla Blevins and from Southwestern High is Alex Farler.
PCHS Society of Character Inductees are Girls Archery Layla Blevins, Boys Archery, Joshua Sutton, Baseball, Sean Simpson, Girls Basketball, Dawn Wilson, Boys Basketball, KJ Combs, Cheerleading, Hunter Mayfield, Girls Cross Country, Morgan Bruin, Boys Cross Country, Koby Proffitt, Esports, Kaileb Dean, Football, Kaleb Adams, Girls Golf, Brooke Hopkins, Boys Golf, Connor King, JROTC, Tristian M. Hines, Pep Band, Darius Mink, Girls Soccer, Courtney Ashton, Boys Soccer, Riley Howell, Softball, Kaylee Strunk, Girls Swimming, Austyn Crawford, Boys Swimming, Evan Cherry, Girls Tennis, Emma Calfee, Boys Tennis, Ethan Carter, Girls Track, Lauren Smith, Boys Track, Dalton Bertram, and Volleyball, Molli Nelson.
SWHS Society of Character Inductees are Girls Archery, Kaylie Tudor, Boys Archery Jared Patterson, Baseball, Tucker Howard, Girls Basketball, Taylor Nelson, Boys Basketball, Ethan Cosson, Bass Fishing Keaton Smith, Cheerleading, Jasmine Gibson, Girls Cross Country, Kate Golden, Boys Cross Country, Trevor Hansen, Dance, Laryssa King, Football, Alex Farler, Girls Golf, Ally Rose Keith, Boys Golf, Ian Maybrier, JROTC, Neboll Appicelli, Pep Band, Daniel Mallicoate, Girls Soccer, Ivy Edwards, Boys Soccer, Keegan McDaniel, Softball, Kaitlyn Gwin, Girls Swimming, Isabelle Bowling, Girls Tennis, Angela Wilson, Girls Track, Gabriella Rowe, Boys Track, Landon Howard, and Volleyball, Payton.
Pulaski Schools wish to congratulate each of the 2020-2021 Society of Character Inductees. You make us proud.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.