Young Professionals of Lake Cumberland (YPLC) Board of Directors announced Thursday that nomination forms are now available for the upcoming Lake Cumberland 40 Under 40 Awards. This will be the first event of its kind in the region and serves to recognize stand-out young professionals in the region who have impacted their respective communities or industries. Nominees who live, work or engage in McCreary, Pulaski, Wayne, Clinton, Cumberland and Russell Counties will be eligible.
"We have so many talented young professionals in the region committed to community development, bettering the region or accomplishing great feats in their industry, and oftentimes, some of those individuals may not receive well-deserved recognition. That's what we want to do," stated Kelli Chaney Latham, 2021 YPLC Board President.
Annual 40 Under 40 events have become commonplace in larger metropolitan areas; however, the Lake Cumberland region has never formally recognized a group of young local standouts in one organized event. YPLC Board Members feel this event will encourage young professionals to continue working to improve their region and industry.
YPLC Board Member Kelsey Fortenberry described the impact and importance of such recognition, "Acknowledgement and recognition are motivating, improve communication and provide a sense of accomplishment. Recognition has also been known to increase productivity. Playing a small role to boost civic and community morale is important to our organization."
In addition to the primary goal of recognizing accomplishments, Latham says the organization has a secondary motive - promoting regional unity. "We often refer to the Lake Cumberland region as one community. We strongly believe cross-region collaboration is the key to continued growth in terms of economic and professional development, regional tourism and an overall improved quality of life for those of us who call this region home. We all stand to gain by promoting regionalism along with our own individual county or community endeavors. We want to continue to make this the best place to work, live and play in the state."
The awards gala will take place on Saturday, October 23rd, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Center for Rural Development in Somerset, Kentucky. Community members are encouraged to nominate individuals under the age of 40 who have excelled professionally or through civic and community engagement. Nominees must have been 40 or younger on January 1st of this year to qualify. Nominations must be received by no later than Friday, August 27th. Nomination forms may be found on the organization's website, ypoflc.org or may be requested via e-mail from YPofLC@gmail.com. Nominations may be submitted via an online portal or sent to Under40LC@gmail.com, where they will be scored by an independent committee not affiliated with the Young Professionals of Lake Cumberland or the organization's Board of Directors. Tickets for said event will be available for purchase beginning Monday, July 12th. Ticket purchases are a tax-deductible donation to the YPLC 501(c)(3) organization and will directly impact the group's continued mission. To purchase a ticket, contact any member of the YPLC Board of Directors or visit Eventbrite.comAbout YPLC: Young Professionals of Lake Cumberland is a diverse group of young business leaders who work together to make the Lake Cumberland region a spectacular place to live, work, and play. Motivated by a desire to promote positive change in our community and continuously improve the local quality of life, YPLC provides its members with opportunities to build relationships with community and business leaders, get involved with volunteer efforts of local organizations, and to participate in the political, economic, and cultural development of the area. YPLC Board of Directors:Kelli Chaney Latham - PresidentAaron Poynter - Vice PresidentRoger Gregory - Chief Financial Officer
Brandon Davis - Immediate Past PresidentRikiyah Pryor - Secretary
Kelsey Fortenberry - DirectorJordan Polston - Director
Shaun Frye - Director
Adam Sheridan - DirectorBen Purcell - DirectorAmeet Patel - Ex Officio Director
