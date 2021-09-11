On the morning of September 11, 2001, I was sitting in the small newsroom of the Sullivan Daily Times in Sullivan, Ind., working on a local story.
Just the week before, I had been sent - at great expense to the newspaper's owner - to a conference in Indianapolis in which we young reporters were trained on how to keep small newspapers local.
Don't rely on national news, they said. Don't be concerned with what's happening outside of your town's borders.
So that morning, I sat at my desk, finishing up a story about a local girl - a college kid who had been a runner/page for one of the national news groups during the media circus up in Terre Haute just four months previous.
Terre Haute, you see, is 35 miles north of the much smaller, sleepy little town of Sullivan. But, for those who don't remember - and I can see why, since events following this incident overpowered and overshadowed it - Terre Haute is the home of Federal Correctional Complex, the site of the execution of Timothy McVeigh.
McVeigh, you see, perpetrated the bombing of Oklahoma City's Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building - the deadliest terrorist act that had ever taken place on U.S. soil at that point in time.
His execution meant every major news outlet in the world had descended upon little ol' Terre Haute. It was such a major event that four months on we were still finding stories to tell about it.
So I sat at my computer typing out the story, word-by-word, hyper-focused on getting it just right and, more importantly, getting it done by our noon deadline.
So, when my editor flew out of his office, saying the publisher had just called to let us know that a plane had flown into the World Trade Center, my mind was so filled with "get this done" and "keep it local" that my immediate response to my editor was "What does that have to do with us?"
I remember saying that, clear as day. It's one of my overwhelming memories of that day. One of the sentences I most deeply regret saying in my entire life.
When he came back a few minutes later, saying a second plane had hit the New York landmark, I finally stopped working on the story that had been so important to me just a few minutes before.
As a coworker came in to tell us about the Pentagon, another to say the World Trade Center had fallen, more information trickling in over the AP wire (remember turn-of-the-century text-only internet newsgroups? That's what AP looked like), my stomach grew more and more queasy. My insulated world broke down.
It would be almost a year before I forgave myself for my knee-jerk reaction to the beginnings of 9/11 attacks.
"What does this have to do with us?"
As it turned out, everything. It grounded all air travel, an unprecedented event. It tied up phone lines and cell service - then in its infancy - across the country as loved ones tried to connect. For a brief moment, gas in Sullivan was $5 and $6 a gallon before the cries of "price gouging" brought it back down to a more reasonable rate.
September 11, 2001 shattered lives. It shattered the sense of safety. In a roundabout way, it drove me back to Somerset since the homesickness I was experiencing before that day increased dramatically afterward.
Sullivan's newspaper was produced each afternoon, Monday through Friday, which meant we were one of the first papers in Indiana to report on 9/11.
The Commonwealth Journal, like most larger papers, prints overnight, meaning its September 11 edition was already in paperboxes around Pulaski when the terrorist attacks began.
But Somerset's newspaper made up for the delay in information by covering the events of that day in great detail, starting with the next day's edition. Under a banner headline that simply said "The Second Pearl Harbor," the CJ's September 12 paper was filled top to bottom with stories about 9/11.
Pulaski native 'not shocked' by attacks
By Carol Coffey
When Pulaski County native Sharon Johnson left for work yesterday morning, she took her usual trip on the New York City subway into Midtown Manhattan. Little did she imagine when she came up from under the streets of New York she would see and hear images and sounds she will not likely ever forget.
Johnson, who graduated from Pulaski County High School in 1983, said she and others on the subway had no idea when they came off the underground train that a plane had flown into one tower of the World Trade Center and that a short time later, a second plane flew into the second tower.
"Since it was above ground it didn't affect anything below ground," Johnson said. "I remember looking at my watch at 9 a.m. and we were in Midtown when the second one hit."
It wasn't necessarily what Johnson saw when she exited the subway station that struck her. It was what she heard.
"When I got off the subway all I did was hear sirens, which is kind of normal in New York. But I heard a lot more. People were uneasy on the street. I heard someone on a cell phone and at first I thought, 'Is New York on fire?' Fire trucks were everywhere and I could hear them echoing throughout the city," Johnson said.
… Johnson said it is easy to see how New York could be a target for terrorists and the attack really came as no surprise to her.
"It's easy to target New York," Johnson said. "I'm not shocked it happened, but I am shocked about the way it happened with commercial airline planes."
Many described the mood after the attacks as calm or somber, but Johnson said she believe that people simply couldn't believe what had happened on American soil.
"I think calm would be a positive way to look at, but I think it's shock," Johnson said. "I went out in the streets to get clothes to stay the night in the city and as I walked in the streets, they were pretty empty. It seemed really quiet like we're all just kind of walking around in shock."
'We're up against some real bad eggs'
By Carol Coffey
"It's just stunning. It's unprecedented. It's the worst attack the country's ever seen on its home turf."
Fifth District Congressman Hal Rogers spoke those words yesterday from his condominium in Washington, D.C.
Rogers granted the Commonwealth Journal an exclusive newspaper interview and spoke about the tragedy that visited the country yesterday and the deep emotions that the attacks brought to the United states.
Rogers said the attacks were clearly the work of an organized and well-financed fanatical group.
"Obviously this is the work of a sophisticated, America hating group that has substantial backing. This has all the markings of a bin Laden effort," Rogers said.
The congressman said he was deeply saddened at the innocent lives that were lost in the terrorist attacks and he committed his efforts to seeing to it that the federal government spared no expense in finding those responsible for the loss of life and injuries.
… Rogers said some of the happenings surrounding the attacks are hallmarks of terrorist leader Osama bin Laden. Rogers said in past attacks backed by bin Laden there has been a delay in accepting responsibility for the action.
The fact that bin Laden did not come forward and accept responsibility for the attacks "would be par for the course," Rogers said. "He and his group, as we saw when they bombed the World Trade Center three years ago, they denied responsibility all the way. So that's the sign that indicates he was involved."
Terrorists took lives, destroyed our sense of security
Column by Managing Editor Jeff Neal
We always feel safest at home. For Americans, that cozy sense of security was shattered a little before 9 a.m. yesterday morning.
It has been dubbed the second Pearl Harbor. Only this time, the attack came within the continental United States. At the heart of our political system. At the nerve center of our financial district.
For years, politicians have talked about the war on terrorism. Yesterday, terrorism declared war on the United States.
Clearly, it is time to become proactive to prevent such future acts.
We are in an age where Russia - with all its woes - actually has a better, faster fighter plane than the United States.
We are in an age where money has been sliced from budgets that aid manpower and expertise in areas of military intelligence.
And yesterday we all wondered how this horror unfolding on our televisions could happen. How could this happen in New York City, and Washington, D.C.? Two cities that symbolize our freedom and our prosperity.
If you always believed that we could shoot missiles from the sky and counter any potential act of violence on our soil, you were wrong.
I felt a bit naive as I watched the twin towers of the World Trade center collapse...and the Pentagon stand in flames.
Clearly, it is time to reevaluate our stance on military and intelligence spending.
But, more importantly, it is time to strike quickly and with great force against the cowardly madmen who yesterday took the lives of innocent U.S. citizens.
This is a time where lengthy investigations, Senate hearings and debate should fly out the door.
This is a time where violence should beget violence.
Becky Burdine's reaction was disbelief when she learned of attack minutes away
by Deanna Lee
At 8:45 Tuesday morning a plane crashes into one of the World Trad Center towers in Manhattan, N.Y. At 9:03 a.m. a second plane hits the other twin tower. Directly across the island from the towers, Somerset native Becky Burdine is preparing a presentation for work at the N.Y. University Medical Center.
At approximately 9:15 a.m., Burdine learns that a terrorist attack has taken place only minutes away, touching the American nation in ways it has not been touched since Dec. 7, 1941, the day Pearl Harbor was attacked.
Becky Burdine, a Post Doctoral Fellow at the N.Y. University Medical Center, says she heard about the attacks minutes after they both occurred. Likes others across the U.S., Burdine says her reaction was disbelief.
Although she didn't hear anything, Burdine says the amount of smoke and the smell from the explosions was "unbelievable."
"It smelled like kerosene," Burdine says.
When Burdine could not retrieve Internet data after hearing about the towers, she says she and a few coworkers went to a nearby apartment to watch news coverage of the attacks.
"There were so many rumors about the attacks and the D.C. bombing. It was frightening. You just didn't know if it was over."
Being in the heart of tragedy shook Pulaski native Craynon
By Tricia Bray
John Craynon's wife and children were away in Virginia yesterday. The family is currently remodeling their kitchen, and they needed to get out of the way of progress temporarily.
The Craynon home is in College Park, Maryland, a suburb of Washington, D.C.
John, chief of the technical staff in the Department of Interior's Office of Surface Mining, had stayed home so he could continue to work.
"I'm always glad to come home to my wife and kids, but today, coming home to an empty house was even [less] enjoyable," Craynon said from his home yesterday.
"I'm a bit shook up."
Craynon's office is two blocks from the White House. Two blocks from the State Building. Across the Potomac River from the Pentagon.
When the Pentagon was struck by an airplane, Craynon was in his office building's lounge watching television coverage of the mayhem at the World Trade Center.
"I did not hear the plane crash, but when we ran outside, we could see the smoke," he said.
Being in the heart of much of the tragedy helped Craynon separate some of the facts from the fiction. He knew, for example, that the Capitol had not been hit, although reports of that nature had been circulation.
But his close proximity didn't provide him with all the answers. He says he heard an explosion in the vicinity of the State Building as he was leaving his building, but no one would confirm what the explosion was. (Reports that a car bomb had exploded in front of that building were denied by some authorities.)
Pulaski Countains' thoughts were on terrorist attacks
By Elizabeth N. Dick
Although the terrorist attacks were far from Somerset, Ky., it was difficult to maintain business as usual Tuesday as residents felt the uneasiness that comes with such a horrific threat to our nation's security.
Just over an hour after two passenger planes crashed into New York's World Trade Center towers and another crashed into the Pentagon, several federal employees, located in the Center for Rural Development, were told that they could go home.
According to Hilda Gay Legg, executive director and CEO of the Center, employees for the United States Export Assistance, a division of the U.S. Dept. of Commerce, and the U.S. Small Business Association were informed that they were permitted to go home after other federal employees around the country were also sent home.
At noon, other employees at The Center were offered a time of prayer and reflection.
"Our employees were offered the opportunity to gather in prayer for the victims," said Legg. "It was a voluntary action, but very well received. Obviously everyone's mind is not on work today."
Tuesday morning's regular meeting of the Pulaski County Fiscal Court went on as planned, but prior, magistrates were gathered in County Judge-Executive Darrell BeShears' office, glued to the television and shaking their heads in disbelief.
"It's a sad day in America," said First District Magistrate Ken Isaacs. "We think that we are safe in America, but this just shows that we're not."
Court members and citizens in attendance slipped in and out of the courtroom, returning with whatever tidbit of news they managed to catch.
"The World Trade Center just collapsed," whispered Fifth District Magistrate Jim Girdler. "Another plane wend down in Pennsylvania," said County Attorney Bill Thompson.
By Tuesday afternoon, many area churches were holding prayer services, flags were lowered to half-mast and all high school ball games were canceled, along with the Somerset Independent School Board meeting.
The Pulaski County School System decided to hold its scheduled meeting, but the tone was somber. Sonya Wilds, director of communications and public relations for the school system, explained that the student recognitions would be postponed because "it would not be appropriate to celebrate on a day like this."
Instead, board chairman Phillip Wilson offered a statement, explaining that the country is strong and that this act of terror should not stop us from educating our youth.
"It is my feeling," he said, "we as individuals and citizens must always show that this country is strong, and we will overcome this attack. I feel that we must continue what we are doing to show our resolve and determination that cowardly acts such as this will not deter us in our resolve to educate our children and maintain our freedom and way of life in our country."
Somerset Mayor J.P. Wiles: 'It made me sick'
By Tricia Bray
Somerset Mayor JP Wiles was attending a class at The Center for Rural Development when his secretary called to inform him of the events developing in New York.
After he heard the news, he couldn't concentrate on the class, so he returned to City Hall to watch the live coverage on television.
"It made me sick," Wiles said.
He went home to continue to watch the events unfold. A Korean War veteran, Wiles says he shed tears and said prayers - and then he got angry.
"In the late stages of the second World War, I saw men and women fighting, and they did whatever it took to win the war," Wiles said.
"To see a bunch of cowards do these things, it just makes me sick."
Wiles said he believes the effects of the tragedy will be felt for a long time.
"Our people will come back and they will do whatever is necessary to fix this," he said.
"I'm proud to be an American today. … They've just raised up the fighting spirit in us. This will make us a stronger nation."
Flags at City Hall and at several other locations in the county were flying at half mast yesterday.
Area events called off because of tragedies
CJ Staff Report
A number of area sporting events were postponed because of the national tragedies Tuesday.
At Southwestern, the Warriors soccer game at South Laurel was called off.
At Somerset, the Lady Jumpers soccer game against Madison Central was called off.
Also, the Somerset Briar Jumpers soccer Class A regional tournament game at Danville was postponed until today at 5:30 p.m. The winner takes on either Corbin All-Saints or Richmond Model on Saturday.
Pulaski County's volleyball game with Garrard County was called off because of a scheduling conflict.
(Columnist's note: As can be imagined, the CJ's coverage of 9/11 didn't end after just one day's paper. The Thursday, September 13 edition ran several more stories under a giant banner headline declaring it 'The Day After')
Rogers, state lawmakers calling for security changes
By Jeff Neal
Fifth District Rep. Hal Rogers of Somerset was a leading voice today in pressing for changes that would make the Unites States feel secure again, one day after terrorist attacks left the nation reeling.
Rogers heads the House panel that controls the purse strings for the Federal Aviation Administration. He said the agency would receive more money as part of a supplemental appropriations bill lawmakers were piecing together following hijackings in which terrorists plowed airplanes into the Pentagon, New York's World Trade Center and a Pennsylvania field.
But Rogers said he told FAA chief Jane Garvey he wanted assurances the skies were safe before general air traffic could resume.
In addition, he said the FAA needed to work hard at improving screening at airports.
"We have to greatly enhance the screening of passengers at the airport as they board," Rogers said. "...Clearly, the weakest link obvious to anybody is the very lax screening."
Somerset CKBC has more than enough blood … literally
By Trevor Frey
The Somerset Central Kentucky Blood Center is grateful and extremely surprised at the public's response with blood.
However, they are asking people to refrain from donating.
"Blood only keeps for 35 days," said director Loretta Robinson. "A person can only donate blood every 56 days. Never have we sent people away, but right now we have an adequate blood supply."
Robinson spoke in the lobby of the Blood Center yesterday while people continued to walk in and ask to donate.
"We had a record breaking day yesterday. We have never had that many people give blood at one time," she said.
The mobile blood donation unit was in Danville earlier in the day yesterday and it gathered 120 units of blood. The U.S. 27 office had 80 units donated by 5 p.m.
Long lines at gas station pumps indicative of terrorist-related hysteria
By Ken Milligan
If you had to wait in line for gas Tuesday, you weren't the only one. The drivers who brought the gas here from the bulk fuel terminals in Knoxville probably waited a lot longer.
After Tuesday's terrorist attacks, the petroleum terminals in Knoxville added extra security and began making more thorough checks of the trucks coming through their gates.
"Everybody rushed - they weren't prepared," said one local wholesaler.
He said the terminals in Knoxville had all their customers on allocation. At one point, there were said to be more than 200 trucks in line Tuesday, causing a three and a half hour wait for the drivers.
Distributers from as far away as Lexington have been making the round-trip to Knoxville for the 15 cent-per-gallon savings at the Tennessee terminals, causing long lines when experienced retailers saw the run on gas coming and sent their trucks or placed orders for more gas.
By mid-day, prices at the Knoxville terminal had jumped from 12 to 15 cents per gallon across all grades.
"They throw a rock in Israel and it'll jump the price of gas 5 cents a gallon," said an independent. "That's a lot for a retailer like me."
Wednesday, distributors were busy trying to get everybody filled up - the same for independent haulers who were all booked up.
"Everybody I've talked to said they were a day or two behind in orders," said a retailer.
"Everybody overreacted," he continued. "It's not as bad as it seems - there's plenty of gas."
By the close of business Wednesday, prices around town were from $1.39.9 to $1.49.9 for regular unleaded.
One local station, Speedway, actually dropped prices to $1.29.9 for regular unleaded to avoid the hysteria.
(Columnist's note: And on into Friday September 14, where the front page shows an Associated Press photo of a half-mast American flag close up and an airplane flying in the distance, showing that air travel has finally resumed).
Pulaski Countians, all of America, have been moved to act
by Carol Coffey
It seems as if all of America has been moved to do something - anything - to help in the aftermath of the greatest act of terrorism ever perpetrated against this country.
Public Safety Officer Tiger Robinson said his office is urging that Americans perform a very simple act to honor not only those lost in the tragedy, but also those who are working tirelessly in the wake of Tuesday's attack.
As a show of support and solidarity for America, Robinson said, it has been asked that all Americans turn their lights on while driving. This is not only to remember the victims and the workers, but also as a reminder that America will find out who committed the attacks and bring them to justice, Robinson said.
Robinson said the campaign is designed so that people can "see light throughout America."
Somerset arson investigator seeing first-hand how FBI is reacting
By Jeff Neal
Alex Wesley, Somerset Arson Investigator, has long looked forward to training at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Va.
As it turned out, he picked a turmoil-filled week to train.
Wesley was at Quantico when terrorists hijacked four planes on Tuesday and perpetrated their horrific acts in New York and Washington D.C.
Since then, Wesley said FBI has been "on the highest alert" at its headquarters.
"There has been a lot of speculation that Quantico could even be a potential target, so it's been tense around here," Wesley said in a telephone interview on Wednesday. "Things are very secure around here."
Wesley said SWAT teams were in place around the FBI Academy. Guards, armed with M-16s and machine guns, patrolled the area at all times.
"There are three check points before agents can enter the complex," Wesley said.
"And here at the academy, we have to show three forms of identification before we can go anywhere. I would think the security is about as high as it can get."
Wesley said occasionally a F14 fighter will fly overhead.
Wesley said he had hoped to venture into Washington D.C. before the weekend to perhaps get a glimpse of the damaged Pentagon.
"I'm supposed to be home by Sunday, but who knows how that will go," Wesley said. "I'm wondering if we will be able to get a flight out of there by the weekend."
Right now, airlines were back in business, but under very tight security.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.