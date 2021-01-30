<i>Taking care of your heart</i>

February is American Heart Health Month, the perfect time to learn about your risk for heart disease and the steps you need to take now to help your heart. Heart disease, and the conditions that lead to it, can happen at any age. High rates of obesity and high blood pressure among younger people are putting them at risk for heart disease earlier in life.
Nearly half of all Americans have at least one of the top three risk factors for heart disease: high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and smoking. Millions of Americans of all ages have high blood pressure, including people in their 40s' and 50s'. About half of the people with high blood pressure do not have it under control. Having uncontrolled high blood pressure is one of the biggest risks for heart disease and other harmful conditions, such as stroke.
Work with your health care provider to manage conditions such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol. This includes taking any medicines that have been prescribed for you. Having diabetes and or obesity, smoking, eating unhealthy foods and not getting enough physical activity can all contribute to unhealthy cholesterol levels.
More than 35 million United States adults are current smokers, and thousands of young people start smoking each day. Smoking damages the blood vessels and can cause heart disease. Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. If you don't smoke, do not start. If you do smoke, learn how to quit. Call 1-800-784-8669 for free help.
Carrying extra weight also put stress on the heart. More than 1 in 3 Americans, and nearly 1 in 6 children and adolescents ages 2 to 19 have obesity. Strive to get your weight under control.
Diabetes causes sugar to build up in the blood. This can damage blood vessels and nerves that help control the heart muscle. More than 1 in 10 people in the United States have diabetes. Have your blood work done to check for diabetes.
Staying physically active helps keep the heart and blood vessels healthy. Only 1 in 4 adults meet the physical activity guidelines of getting 150 minutes of moderate intensity activity each week. Get moving for at least 150 minutes per week. You can even break up the exercise into 10-minute blocks for a total of 30 minutes in a day. Physical activity can make you feel better, function better and sleep better.
Americans, including children eat too much salt, which increases your blood pressure. Replacing foods high in sodium with fresh fruits and vegetables can help lower blood pressure. Only about 1 in 10 adults get enough fruits and vegetables each day. Try to fill half of your plate with vegetables and fruits daily. Aim for low sodium options. Most of the sodium in our diet comes from packaged and processed foods, and not the saltshaker.
A diet high in trans-fat, saturated fat, and added sugar increases the risk factor for heart disease. Check your food labels for the amounts of fats and sugars in the foods you are eating. Buy items that are listed as "low in fats."
You are in the driver's seat when it comes to your heart. Learn how to be heart healthy at any age. More information on raising healthy families is available that the Pulaski County Extension Office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service.
Tacos seems to a favorite food for lots of families. This one is a little different since lettuce leaves are used instead of taco shells.
Lean Green Lettuce Tacos
8 large lettuce leaves
1 ½ cooked brown rice
¾ cup corn kernels
1 cup black beans, drained and rinsed
1 tablespoon olive oil
¾ pound extra lean ground beef
1 small zucchini chopped
1 ounce package taco seasoning
4 ounces tomato sauce
1 tablespoon finely chopped cilantro
1 teaspoon lime juice
1 tomato chopped
1 small red onion chopped
Wash and dry your lettuce leaves. Prepare the rice according to the package directions. Drain and rinse the black beans. In a skillet, heat the oil to medium; add ground beef and begin to cook. When beef begins to brown, add zucchini, corn, and black beans to the skillet. Continue to cook until vegetables are tender, and the beef is done. Do not overcook. Add in the taco seasoning and tomato sauce and heat through. Add cilantro and lime juice to the cooked rice. Place equal amounts of rice mixture and taco mixture into the lettuce leaves. Top each taco with chopped tomato and onion. Will yield 8 servings.
