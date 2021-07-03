<i>Tips for preserving fruits and vegetables</i>

Many people would like to preserve fresh fruits and vegetables from their own gardens or from local farmers' markets to savor when the items are not in season. To preserve produce safely, the U.S. Department of Agriculture provides time-proven canning and freezing procedures. These publications are available for you free at the Pulaski County Extension Office.
Here are some basic tips. Blanch vegetables before freezing them. Blanching is the process of heating or scalding vegetables in boiling water or steam for a short time. This slows or stops enzymatic action that reduces flavor, color and texture. It also removes dirt and organisms from vegetable surfaces; helps retard vitamin loss; and wilts or softens vegetables, making them easier to pack in freezer containers.
Use a wire blanching basket and covered saucepan or a wire basket in a large kettle with a fitted lid. Use 1 gallon of vigorously boiling water per pound of prepared vegetables. After putting vegetables into the basket, lower it into the container and begin blanching time as soon as the water returns to a boil, usually within one minute. If it takes longer to return to a boil, you are using too much vegetable for water. Be sure to keep heat high for the total blanching time.
Quickly and thoroughly cool vegetables to stop the cooking process. Otherwise, they will be overcooked and lose flavor, color, vitamins and minerals. Inadequate draining before freezing, slow freezing or temperature fluctuations above 0 degrees Fahrenheit might cause this. It can also affect a frozen vegetable's texture and appearance.
Frozen food is only as good as the quality of the fresh food. So, choose high-quality products at optimum maturity and freshness. Although freezing does not kill all bacteria, yeasts and molds in food, it does keep them from rapidly multiplying when the food remains at 0 degrees F or less. However, surviving organisms can multiply when the food is thawed.
When canning foods, wash and blanch them before filling jars. Do not over pack jars as this can cause inadequate processing and result in unsafe food. Nearly all fresh vegetables must be processed in a pressure canner for the required USDA processing time. Pickled foods, such as acidified tomatoes and pickles, can be safely processed without pressure in a boiling water bath.
It is very important to allow steam to escape for 10 minutes before closing the valve or putting the weight on the vent of the pressure canner. This allows the inside temperature to correspond to that of the pressure gauge.
If you discover an unsealed jar within 24 hours, the food can safely be re-canned. Remove the lid and check the jar sealing surface for tiny nicks. Change the jar if needed and add a new, treated lid; then reprocess using the same original processing time.
Properly canned food will retain optimum eating quality for at least one year when stored in a cool, dry place. Canned food might lose some quality in a few weeks or months if stored in a warm place (near hot pipes, a furnace or in direct sunlight), depending on the temperature. Dampness might corrode cans or metal lids, causing leakage and food spoilage.
For more information on canning, freezing and other food preservation topics, contact the Pulaski Cooperative Extension Service. All food preservations publications are free to everyone.
Fresh greens are available currently at Farmers Market, or in your own garden. You may want to freeze these greens if you have an abundance. Freezing fruits and vegetables is one of the easiest ways to reduce food waste, stretch your grocery bill and save time.
Freezing Greens
Select young, tender green leaves from kale, spinach, Swiss chard, or collard greens.
Cut into bit size pieces.
Place greens in a colander and run under water until no dirt or grime remains.
Place 1 pound of greens into 1 gallon of hot water. Close the top of the pot or pan and bring to a boil. The water should return to boiling within 1 minute or you are using too many greens for boiling water. Start counting blanching time as soon as the water returns to a boil. Blanch 2 to 3 minutes. Once the greens are tender, but still bright green, drain excess water off. The greens should be cooled quickly in a pan of ice water. Change water frequently or use cold running water or ice water. Drain greens thoroughly after cooling. Extra moisture can cause a loss of quality when greens are frozen. Spread greens on a single layer on paper towels or kitchen towel to dry completely. Once the leaves are dry, line a cookie sheet with parchment paper, and lay your greens in a single layer on the prepared sheet. Freeze greens for roughly 2 hours or until firm, then remove from the freezer. Transfer your greens to a freezer-safe plastic bag or another airtight container. For best results, make sure you get out as much air as possible. You can use your frozen greens for up to six months.
