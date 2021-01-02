As you're armchair gardening this winter, you may be considering constructing a raised bed. Many times, lumber is the first material we think of to construct them.
Due to its excellent decay resistance, treated lumber is commonly used in situations where wood will be in contact with soil. In the garden, there are many instances where this is common: bed borders or trim, support for raised beds, plant stakes, and compost bins.
Many gardeners may be concerned about the chemicals used to treat lumber they may use in and around their own homes. Will the chemicals leach out? Will my vegetables take up the chemical?
In 2002, the wood preserving industry voluntarily decided to phase out the use of arsenic and chromium for general use by the public. This type of lumber was known as CCA.
Currently, wood purchased at stores for residential landscapes is treated with micronized copper azole (CA) or alkaline copper quaternary (ACQ). ACQ has a green tint.
Treatment is done by dipping or by pressure. When dipped, treated wood is not usually recommended for contact with the ground. However, fully pressure-treated boards and timbers are regularly recommended for ground contact use.
Concerns about the leaching of these chemicals into soils is why arsenic, copper, and chromium (CCA) have been traded for CA and ACQ. Even so, many gardens may still have lumber treated with those older chemicals and the potential for garden plants to take up those chemicals is still unknown.
If a garden still has CCA-treated lumber, the degree of potential exposure to the person eating a vegetable growing near the CCA lumber is directly related to 1) the amount of treated wood in contact with the soil and 2) the amount of food potentially containing these metals consumed over time.
As a safety precaution, avoid CCA treated lumber for landscape use. ACQ lumber is not expected to have adverse effects according to Human and Ecological Risk Assessment (2007). CA lumber is expected to have similar toxicity risk as ACQ.
SAFE USE OF TREATED WOOD NEAR VEGETABLES
Regularly perform a heavy metal soil test in addition to a standard soil test. If you use the UK soil test, it will cost an additional $21. Getting your pH correct (6.5) will reduce some of the plant uptake of metals. However, if heavy metals are found, vegetable production should be discontinued in the bed. Grow ornamentals there or replace the soil mix.
Heavy duty plastic sheeting can be used as a liner in raised beds to prevent vegetable roots from contacting the treated lumber or leachate from the lumber. If using treated lumber for raised beds, plant vegetables 12" from the internal edge for more protection.
And just in case you're interested, treated lumber is prohibited for soil contact use in USDA Certified Organic crop production.
ALTERNATIVES TO TREATED WOOD
There is more than one way to build a raised bed, construct a bed border, or build a compost bin. Use concrete blocks, brick, stones, wire mesh, plastic lumber, or wooden barrels.
WHAT ABOUT RAILROAD TIES?
Railroad ties are treated with highly toxic organic preservative called creosote. These should not be used in the landscape, especially if they're oozing or smell of creosote. Old, discarded railroad ties should be used with caution. The inside surface of the ties can be lined with plastic if used in a vegetable garden.
For more information, call the Pulaski County Extension office at 679-6361 and request the publication 'Treated Wood in the Landscape' Clemson Factsheet HGIC 1732.
