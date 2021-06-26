Ideas for vacation rental sites

The Pulaski County Fair will be held the week of Saturday, July 17 through Saturday, July 24. Fair Catalogues will be out soon for you to make plans to attend all the events. For your floral hall competition, we will be accepting canned goods, fresh produce, quilts, crafts and other items on Wednesday Afternoon, July 21 and Thursday Morning, July 22 from 9:00 to 11:00. The items will be on display on Thursday, Friday and Saturday Nights. You will need to check your fair books for all the different entries that will be opened to you. Please take the time to bring in your produce, canned goods, craft items, hand sewn items, photography, hand paintings, etc.
If you are interested in touring New York September 23-27, contact the Pulaski County Extension Office. We will be happy to send you the information.
Don't forget you can shop the Lake Cumberland Farmers' Market on Wednesday from 9:00 to 1:00 and on Saturday from 8:00 to 2:00. Each week you will find more fresh produce being added. Today you will find cabbage, green tomatoes, onions, squash, a variety of greens, cabbage, radishes, blue berries, fresh eggs and meat, plus canned goods, arts and crafts.
Now is the time to think about planting for the fall harvest. Carrots, beets, cabbage plants and parsnips that are planted now will mature in early fall. July is a good time for a second crop of beans or even corn if it matures quickly, 75 days or less. You can check the seed package for maturity information. We have free garden material available for you at the Extension Office.
Americans' interest in booking private homes, apartments and condos as vacation rentals is skyrocketing, as travelers prefer home-like amenities, such as a full kitchen, multiple bedrooms and a backyard, over a hotel room. Perhaps more importantly, private vacation rentals are often more economical than their hotel counterparts. As with any major expenditure, regardless of where or how it is done, it is important to do your research and be sure you are getting exactly what you expect. Even in Pulaski County and Russell County you can find lots of vacation rentals and homes through Airbnb.
Scammers can target potential travelers by hijacking available property listings and/or creating nonexistent rentals. You may show up and not have a place to stay and be out a significant amount of money. To reduce your chances of falling victim to a scam, only rent from reputable sites or companies. Be leery of social media rental advertisements or if you are contacted by someone offering you a "free" or "significantly reduced" vacation. Reputable travel sites and agencies will have clear rental, cancellation and refund policies for their properties and a process for verifying homes and owners. Do not make a payment without obtaining and reviewing the rental's cancellation and refund policies. Perhaps it is even better to ask your friends and family if they have stayed in any vacation rentals near your destination or if they know someone who has, so you know the property exists.
Perform careful research. Verify the property's existence by using an address search site such as Google Maps. You can verify the property manager or owner's identity and the home's location through the rental website or property management group you are using. You can also use local tourism bureaus and rental management associations to verify the individual's identity and whether they are in good standing. Do a simple internet search for the property's address. If photos or advertisements for the property are posted by different property owners that should be a red flag that something may be amiss, and you should consider booking another rental.
Use a credit card to book your stay, as they can be tracked and offer more consumer protections than other payment methods. Do pay in cash, cryptocurrency, check, gift card or wire transfer. Wire transfers are the most common payment method scammers use. None of these payment methods can be tracked, which would make it very difficult if not impossible to recoup your money if the rental turns out to be bogus. Travel insurance often does not cover rental fraud.
Remember if something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. More information on family financial management is available at the Pulaski County office of the University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service.
Educational programs of the Cooperative Extension Service serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expressions, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.
You will find more fresh squash available at the Farmers Market uptown and at farmers sites in the county. Try this plate it up, Squash Supreme.
Squash Supreme
4 cups sliced summer squash
1 medium onion, sliced
½ cup diced red bell pepper
1 cup fat free sour cream
1 - 10¾ ounce can reduced fat cream of chicken soup
1½ cups dry corn bread stuffing mix
¼ cup melted margarine
Preheat oven to 350º F. Steam the summer squash, onion, and red bell pepper until slightly tender. Combine sour cream and cream of chicken soup. Add steamed vegetables to soup mixture and toss to coat. Combine corn bread stuffing mix and melted margarine. Place half the stuffing mixture in the bottom of a greased 2-quart casserole dish. Add vegetable mixture; top with remaining stuffing mix. Bake for 45 minutes or until mixture bubbles. Will yield 8-1/2 cup servings.
