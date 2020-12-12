With a smart phone in your hand it's difficult to comprehend crudeness and inefficiencies of a developing telephone system a half century ago.
Consider this legal advertisement in The Somerset Journal in 1960:
"Notice is hereby given that General Telephone Company of Kentucky did on March 23, 1960 file with the Public Service Commission of Kentucky a revised schedule of rates to become effective on or after April 15, 1960 ..."
The advertisement was lengthy but the residential rate revisions requested for the Burnside exchange was:
• One-party line $6.85 (per month)
• Two-party $5.45
• Four-party $4.50
• Multi-party $4.50
• Extension $1.50
That advertisement appeared less than a year before dial telephones appeared in Pulaski County. Party lines were in an era of the Andy Griffith Show and Mayberry when "Sarah," a friendly telephone operator, connected you with the party with whom you wanted to talk.
Party lines were frustrating. You needed to make an important telephone call and sometime was talking on your party line. There were reports of cursing and yelling in an effort to clear the line.
By the way, residents of the city of Somerset were included in the requested telephone rate increase and the city filed a letter with the Public Service Commission protesting the increase.
Those were simple times. Salaries were competitive then but unbelievably low when compared to today.
Somebody was advertising for three employees, each of whom would make $375 a month in training and $8,000 a year on the job. That kind of salary was really good in 1960, but many people make more in a day now than folks then made in a month.
This reporter's salary when he first came to Somerset in 1959 was $60 a week, $240 a month. Clerks at stores in Somerset were making as little as $18 a week. That's a fact, I knew one.
There were happy times back then. Rudy Hamm, 11-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Hamm, was fishing in Pump House Lake and ran out of worms. He took a piece of bubblegum out of his mouth, bated his hook and caught a half-pound bass.
Most folks are not old enough to remember, but Pump House Lake, an impoundment on Caney Fork Creek, when Kentucky Utilities owned the water company was the source of water for Somerset. The lake still exists, now on the property of businessman Jerry Ikerd.
Somerset Chamber of Commerce was working on a plan to provide off-street parking to save downtown businesses. The 1960s decade was beginning of the migration of businesses to the Truck Route (U.S. 27), recently expanded to four lanes by Gov. Happy Chandler and his Pulaski County spokesperson Arthur Prather.
Somerset Area Vocational School was holding classes for local business people on how to collect the state's new retail sales tax. Later, also during the 1960s, when Gov. Louie Nunn's administration raised the tax from 3 cents to a nickel, the late Pulaski County magistrate J. Frank Harris closed his general store at Ano, refusing to collect what he called "Louie's Nickel." It wasn't politics, both Nunn and Harris were Republicans.
Ah! The late and great "Uncle Frank" Harris. Although lacking in extensive formal education, he was brilliant and achieving, not hesitating to take on high office holders with whom he disagreed.
Harris led a group of people, including this reporter and a geologist stationed at Somerset Community College, to Punkin' Holler where a landowner reported a moon rock had fallen and rolled up against his fencerow. That was the time when astronauts were walking on the moon and trying to bring a sackful of moon rocks back to earth.
The geologist was more than skeptical. He said loudly the rock at Punkin' Holler has loosened from a ledge and was nothing more than a soapstone, typical in the area.
Uncle Frank was walking several feet behind, separating himself from the group, as we started back home.
This reporter dropped back close to Uncle Frank.
"Whatta you think?" I asked.
"Danged idiot," he fired back, looking in disdain at the geologist.
Uncle Frank, a squire always trying to save the county's money, obviously was thinking the Punkin' Holler rock, real or not, should satisfy instead of millions of dollars to government was spending to haul a useless rock back from the moon. He may have had a point.
Pulaski County Fiscal Court, of which Harris and the late Lavey Floyd were mainstays, held meetings often lasting a half day up to a day. This compares with the hour and a half to two hour meetings of today's fiscal court.
Fiscal court meetings then were intense. Names were called, fingers were pointed, tempers were lost.
Uncle Frank was not afraid to tell it like it is, or at least the way he saw it. A female Pulaski County Extension agent, before the court seeking financial assistance, was assessed by Harris as "I bet you can't bake a cherry pie."
