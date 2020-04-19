April is the time we tend to think of our backyard fruit plantings. From blueberries to peaches, they all need special care to make it to our kitchen, which is the ultimate goal.
The cold spell last week may have hurt a lot of our apples, peaches, and strawberries depending on how low the temperature got. Anything below 28F will damage flower buds and even small fruit that were already set.
The University of Kentucky has a number of publications just for you backyard fruit growers. They are listed below:
Disease and Insect Control Programs for Homegrown Fruit in Kentucky (ID-21) - This fantastic publication is 20 pages long and should be in your hands if you grow fruit at home. It covers tree fruits (apples, pears, peaches, cherries, plums, apricots, nectarines) and small fruits (blackberries, raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, and grapes)Simplified Backyard Apple & Pear Spray Guides (PPFS-FR-T-18) - This 4 page publication basically pulls out the information from the ID-21 but puts it in an easier-to-read format. You need this if you grow apples or pears!Fruit Diseases of Apple (PPFS-FR-T-02) - This practical guide can help you identify the many diseases that apples are susceptible to. It also helps you understand their life cycles and how best to combat each disease.IPM Scouting Guide for Common Problems of Apple in Kentucky (ID-219) - This handy color publication address diseases, insects, weeds, wildlife, physiological disorders, production problems, nutrition, and herbicide injury. Nice color photos.Simplified Backyard Peach & Stone Fruit Spray Guide (PPFS-FR-T-20) - Again, another pull-out from ID-21 addressing just the needs for peach and stone fruit trees.Simplified Backyard Grape Spray Guide (PPFS-FR-S-23) - Pulled out from ID-21, this quick 1-pager addresses just grapes.Backyard Berry Disease, Pest, and Cultural Practices Calendar (PPFS-FR-S-25) - As the title implies, this stresses cultural practices we can use to manage some of the problems associated with blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, and blueberries.Blueberry Diseases (PPFS-FR-S-10) - This publication gives you a good understanding of the major diseases that blueberries may get.Simplified Fungicide Guide for Backyard Fruit (PPFS-GEN-08) - This 2-page publication list each fruit and the crucial times for disease control, and what diseases should be controlled. On the back page, it lists each fungicide (organics included) and each fruit disease and if it is used for that disease. There are a couple of videos on the UK Plant Pathology website under 'small fruits' that will help you with diseases of berries and grapes specifically.
I hope you will explore the departmental websites (both plant pathology and entomology), they have a tremendous number of resources there.
We can send any or all publications to those who ask. Just contact us at the Pulaski County Extension office at 606-679-6361. Become a fan of Pulaski County Horticulture on Facebook, follow @hortagentbeth on Twitter and/or kyplants on Instagram.
The Pulaski County Extension office is temporarily limiting public access from March 23 through May 8, 2020. Extension employees are still on the job and can be reached via office phone. Read the entire directive on the Pulaski County Cooperative Extension website at pulaski.ca.uky.edu.
The Lake Cumberland Master Gardeners have pine straw mulch for sale at the Pulaski County Extension office. It is sold in bales for $7 per bale (over 50, $6 per bale). It can be purchased by appointment only.
Learn about timely events or things to do in your home gardens by becoming a fan of Pulaski County Horticulture on Facebook, or following @hortagentbeth on Twitter and/or kyplants on Instagram.
