A question many home vegetable gardeners might ask themselves is: Should I spray my vegetable crops to control insect pests?
In some years, it seems like pests appear almost out of nowhere and ruin the anticipated harvest. Particularly with rising grocery prices, many gardeners are looking to their gardens to offset the cost of inflation with high quality fresh produce.
So, when should a home gardener consider spraying to control vegetable pests?
Generally, I don't recommend that residential growers preventively use insecticides in their gardens. There often can be several unintended consequences when using insecticides, especially with those called broad-spectrum insecticides; that is, insecticides that kill a wide range of insects.
Some of these unintended results include killing natural enemies of pests and other non-target insects, including valuable insect pollinators. Reductions of natural enemies may allow pest populations to increase much more rapidly, achieving larger numbers, or allow secondary pests that are normally held in check by natural enemies to get out of control. For these reasons, repeated preventive sprays are strongly discouraged.
Another consideration is the type of damage the insect is causing. Some insects attack the part of the plant that will be harvested and can cause serious injury; others may just feed a bit on parts of the plant that growers are not interested in.
Generally, growers can tolerate high numbers of pests that feed on other parts of the plant so long as they are not seriously injuring the health of the plant. For example, a few aphids on the plant or a leaf beetle chewing a few small holes in the leaf of a tomato plant probably do not justify the use of an insecticide. On the other hand, a dozen Japanese beetles per plant feeding on the leaves would justify some type of action.
In commercial vegetable production, growers use economic thresholds to determine when particular pests have reached the level when control is warranted. Generally, those that are willing to accept more damage will use a higher threshold before using a tactic.
When pests are at or close to the threshold, there are other options besides just reaching for the insecticide. For larger, easy to spot pests like Colorado potato beetle or squash bug, hand picking when the numbers are low can be very effective. On cool mornings, insects move slowly and pests like Japanese beetles and Colorado potato beetle can be knocked into a bucket of soapy water by tapping the plants over the bucket as one moves down the row.
Where insecticides are applied, users must read and follow all label directions. Insecticide users need to verify the crop they intend to treat is listed on the label, understand how to properly measure and calibrate their equipment to achieve the labeled rate, understand the minimum interval between insecticide treatment and harvest to ensure food safety, and know what type of personal protective equipment to use during pesticide application.
Cultural Controls
There are other non-chemical control options that are strongly encouraged and these are often called cultural controls. Most of these are used preventively before the pests arrive.
Cultural control options include the use of resistant varieties, selecting planting dates to avoid peak pest numbers, row covers or netting, thorough sanitation, trap cropping, reflective mulches, and weed control around the garden. The types of cultural controls used depend on the pests that are anticipated.
Many of the cultural controls used to manage pests are scale-dependent, meaning that some are more practical for small-scale production while others fit larger gardens.
For more information, contact the Pulaski County Extension Service at 606-679-6361 and request some publications that will help you with insect control.
The Lake Cumberland Master Gardeners have pine straw mulch for sale at the Pulaski County Extension office. It is sold in bales for $7 per bale (over 50, $6 per bale). Loose straw is also available for $50 per truckload. Bales can be purchased Monday through Friday from 9am to 4pm.
June 4, Central Kentucky Women in Agriculture Conference, 10am to 2pm at the Taylor Co Extension office. Topics include Intro to Greenhouses, Small Ruminant Care, Intro to Beekeeping, Value-added Ornamentals, and more. Register by calling 606-787-7384.
June 13, Grow Great Tomatoes, Pulaski Co Extension office, 6pm. Registered participants will receive 3 tomato plants. Call the Pulaski Co Extension office at 606-679-6361.
