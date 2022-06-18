Prior to Harvest

• Clean all equipment thoroughly to remove old grain, trash, and debris that might contaminate the new crop - combines, carts, trucks, receiving pits/hoppers, conveyers: use pressurized air/water or an industrial wet/dry vacuum storage bins: use a broom and shovel or industrial wet/dry vacuum

• Check for leaks in the bin around ladders, roof vents, temperature cables and other openings.

• Treat bin walls and flooring with an approved residual insecticide (currently approved compounds are Tempo, Centynal, Pyronyl and Insecto).

• Treat the outside base of all bins with an approved residual insecticide (Tempo).

• Mow, spray, or remove weeds/grass/vegetation around storage bins.

• Seal floor and fans, unloading augers or other openings with heavy plastic to prepare bin for fumigation.

• Treat area under perforated floors with approved products and application methods (diatomaceous earth (DE) and Phosphine)

CAUTION: Fumigants are restricted-use, potentially lethal pesticides and require formal training for safe application.

• Post written notice that bin has been fumigated.

• Wait the required time before entering the bin-depends on product used and air temperature (Note: Safe re-entry times range from 2 to 3 days at 70°F and 4 to 5 days at 56°F).

During Harvest

• If drying with heated air, limit drying temperature to 110°F or 140°F to preserve seed or milling quality, respectively.

• Dry wheat to 12.5 % moisture if it will be held through August. (Note: This keeps the air space between wheat kernels dry enough [less than 65% humidity) to control mold growth and insect activity. Moisture "shrink" costs 1.14 cents/bu-pt for each $1.00/bu value (12.5 cents/bu-pt @ $11/bu)]

• Apply approved insecticide on unheated wheat as it's transferred into storage (It is best to use a DIFFERENT product than in Step 4, thus Centynal or Sensat is suggested).

• Apply a "cap-out" treatment to the wheat surface after the bin is full.

• Remove spilled grain around pits/hoppers and storage bins daily to prevent contamination.

After Harvest

• Insert pit traps into stored grain and check them weekly during the summer to track insect activity.

• Check wheat temperature and moisture weekly after binning for stability.

• Core the bin within a month after binning to provide more uniform airflow.

• Move the grain to another bin before corn harvest to disrupt insect activity and potential hot spots.

• Cool wheat below 65°F as soon as possible when the weather permits in September.

• Continue cooling about 10 degrees each month to 35°F to 40°F by December and seal fans.

• Fumigate wheat prior to sale if insect populations reach economic thresholds.

CAUTION: Fumigants are restricted-use pesticides and require formal training for safe control.

UPDATE: Chlorpyrifos was phaseout on Feb 28, 2022, so Reldan (chlorpyrifos) or Storcide (deltamethrin + chlorpyrifos) can no longer be used. For more details, see the February 22, 2022 issue of Kentucky Pest News (EPA Mandates the Phase-out of Chlorpyrifos after February 28, 2022).

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you